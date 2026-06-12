Bone appétit: Pet food is now so fancy, it’s even confusing humans

We’re already spoiling pets with their own cars, bedrooms, and wardrobes full of accessories. On Insta, @XingsWorld is setting new cat-parent goals by building a mini metropolis (functional subway station, a supermarket, and a MeowDonald’s and all) for his cats. It was only a matter of time before pets got human-style, gourmet menus.

Pet parents are increasingly ditching traditional bakeries for specialised pet patisseries. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

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At The Pet People Café in Bengaluru, it’s possible to share your tuna pupcake; or a glazed carob and peanut butter chicken and egg pupcake with your little doggo. In the UK, at cocktail bars such as Smith & Whistle, canines who accompany the patrons can get the Poochie Pinot or Doggie Perignon (made from herbal infusions and fresh chicken or beef broth) alongside some premium jerky.

Joelle Jay’s Insta @TheCedLife features extravagant meals from her cookbook The Dog’s Table, which swaps ingredients that might be toxic to animals (chocolate, sugar, wheat, garlic), and all the food can be consumed by humans too. In videos, Jay’s dogs, Edith and Cedric, monitor the cooking process with keen eyes, then dig into Pawella or English Barkfast. “The dogs are eating better than me,” one commenter notes.

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Nala enjoys a gluten-free Nala-shaped cake. (INSTAGRAM/ @FURRY_BAKER)

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{{^usCountry}} In February, the Marriott hotel in Whitefield, Bengaluru, hosted a Pawfect Sundowner, at which 32 dogs indulged in a buffet by chef Gaurav Paul. The spread featured biryani, pumpkin and coconut cheesecake, and galauti kebabs made from kidney beans and virgin coconut oil. Humans were confused about which buffet counter was meant for them. “An older gentleman came up to me and complimented me on the food, saying it suited him well, because he couldn’t tolerate spice, but that the food was missing salt,” claims Paul. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In February, the Marriott hotel in Whitefield, Bengaluru, hosted a Pawfect Sundowner, at which 32 dogs indulged in a buffet by chef Gaurav Paul. The spread featured biryani, pumpkin and coconut cheesecake, and galauti kebabs made from kidney beans and virgin coconut oil. Humans were confused about which buffet counter was meant for them. “An older gentleman came up to me and complimented me on the food, saying it suited him well, because he couldn’t tolerate spice, but that the food was missing salt,” claims Paul. {{/usCountry}}

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For special occasions, pet parents are ordering from pet patisseries as well. “I get calls from children saying, ‘It’s my brother’s birthday’, or senior citizens calling to say it’s their ‘grandson’s birthday’. They’re referring to their pets,” says Khushi Bhutani, 25. She runs Furry Baker in Delhi, creating vet- and nutritionist-approved, gluten-free, sugar-free cakes. Her recipes replace refined flour with doggie-digestion-friendly oatmeal, rice flour, coconut flour and quinoa. The frosting is made from Greek yoghurt rather than cream, and the dyes are made with beetroot, spinach and blueberry extract instead of artificial food colouring. “For doggy birthday parents want hand-baked, slow-batch treats for the furry guests.”

The Marriott in Bengaluru recently hosted a buffet for pets, serving galauti kebabs and biryani. (INSTAGRAM/@bengalurumarriottwhitefield)

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Tails and details

Dogs and cats have survived on leftovers and stayed loyal to humans for centuries. So, why do Parle-G or raw fish scraps not make the cut anymore? It’s because how we see pets has dramatically shifted. Food photographer Simran Punjabi, 23, has a six-year-old Shih Tzu. “Nifty is not just a dog. She’s family. She’s my baby,” she says. So, Nifty enjoys coconut water, chaas, fruit and egg whites. For dinner, she gets mutton and organs delivered fresh from Licious, cooked in vegetable broth with quinoa. Punjabi also shares dog-friendly recipes such as sweet-potato-and-carrot chaat and oat-flour egg noodles on her Instagram @NiftyInANutshell. “I don’t see a distinction between caring for my parents and caring for Nifty,” she says.

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Data from Redseer Strategy Consultants indicates that India’s pet population grew from 26 million in 2019 to 32 million in 2024, with nearly 6 lakh adoptions recorded in 2023 alone. Mumbai-based Nayan Shah, 38, founder of pet-food company PetChef, says this reflects most clearly in how people feed their animals. The furry new additions to the family are there especially to fuss over, not to guard the home or keep mice away.

Even commercial pet food is no longer good enough. Kibble has been known to trigger skin infections and bloating. And pet parents, who are eating cleaner and healthier anyway, are more likely to set the same standard for their animals. Gourmet pet food has an added advantage: Better digestion, and thus low-odour poops. For pet chefs, gut biome and micro-nutrients are part of the lexicon. Clients want to know which organic turmeric, adaptogenic herbs, and boutique supplements will be best for doggo or catto.

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Khushi Bhutani bakes slow-batch treats. (INSTAGRAM/ @FURRY_BAKER)

Feeling the bite

None of this is cheap. Punjabi estimates she spends close to ₹10,000 a month on Nifty’s food and supplements alone. The food bill for a pet’s birthday party, with other furry guests, can cost ₹25,000. Alongside large brands, a growing cottage industry of boutique kitchens, subscription services and direct-to-consumer startups are catering to pet parents seeking alternatives to conventional kibble. Shah explains why a pet-meal subscription is so popular: “Feeding the same food regularly helps a dog’s gut bacteria adapt, which supports digestion and overall gut health. While people can eat a wide variety of foods, dogs benefit more from consistency.”

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The hope is that small-batch gourmet pet food does not cut corners the way mass-produced companies have done. In the United States, pet foods are guided by nutritional standards set by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), which establishes nutrient profiles, ingredient definitions and labelling guidelines. In Europe, manufacturers follow standards issued by the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF), which covers nutritional adequacy, ingredient safety and manufacturing practices. The UK additionally regulates pet food under animal-feed legislation that governs everything from hygiene and traceability to product claims.

India has no pet-food regulator. The guidelines set by the Bureau of Indian Standards are not binding, leaving consumers to rely largely on brand transparency, veterinary advice and their own due diligence. So that pawella and mewsli may sound cute, but whether it’s good for your little one is anyone’s guess.

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From HT Brunch, June 13, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/HTBrunch

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