Bonjour, #BrunchBookChallenge 2022

Join the #BrunchBookChallenge and win!
Updated on Jan 02, 2022 03:36 PM IST
ByLubna Salim

As we spring into the New Year, one thing that remains mutation-free (pun intended) is our good old Brunch Book Challenge. Spotting the hashtag #BrunchBookChallenge on Twitter continues to be a source of delight and hope -- to compete, complete and succeed.

The rules this year continue to be super simple: you read 60 books, out of which 15 have to be by Indian authors. Each time you finish reading a book, put out a tweet stating the title, your book count and tag @HTBrunch and #BrunchBookChallenge. That easy!

You’re free to pick your language and genre, and we don’t discriminate between a paperback and an e-book.

While we compile the results from last year, and share them with you before mid-February, we urge you to kickstart this year’s challenge now.

All the best, and happy reading!

From HT Brunch, January 2, 2022

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lubna Salim

Lubna Salim is the chief content producer with Brunch. A lifestyle journalist for seven years, she writes on fashion, food, travel and all things luxurious....view detail

