Friday, Apr 26, 2024
Childfree and loving it: What life is like with no kids

ByNoor Anand Chawla
Apr 26, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Being childfree can be just as rewarding as having a big family. Those who’ve made the choice say there’s no guilt, no regret. There are, however, bold new challenges. Take a look

Save your pity. There are no sad stories here. A growing number of Indians – married, attached and single – are choosing to not have children. They’re not childless; they identify as child-free. They’ll tell you why: Kids aren’t an essential component of a happy life; not producing offspring puts an end to generational trauma and genetically transferred medical conditions; it allows for greater individual freedoms. Besides, it’s better on the environment and on the pocket.

Wrestler John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh have been public about their decision to not have kids. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
“The only problem with not wanting kids is having to tell people about it over and over,” says Shannon Fernandes, single and founder of travel company Vagabond Experiences.
Corporate professional Madhusree Ghosh says she and her husband worry about the world the kids of the future will inherit.
Marketing professional Meetali Kutty,and her partner, hospitality professional Gunjan Pal, are aware that life without kids is no less fulfilling.
Communications professional Rittika Modwel does not want to bring a child into an overpopulated, over polluted, “toxic” world.
Oprah Winfrey has said, “If I had kids, my kids would hate me,” in an interview.
Childfree and loving it: What life is like with no kids
Follow Us On