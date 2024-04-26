Childfree and loving it: What life is like with no kids
Apr 26, 2024 09:06 AM IST
Being childfree can be just as rewarding as having a big family. Those who’ve made the choice say there’s no guilt, no regret. There are, however, bold new challenges. Take a look
Save your pity. There are no sad stories here. A growing number of Indians – married, attached and single – are choosing to not have children. They’re not childless; they identify as child-free. They’ll tell you why: Kids aren’t an essential component of a happy life; not producing offspring puts an end to generational trauma and genetically transferred medical conditions; it allows for greater individual freedoms. Besides, it’s better on the environment and on the pocket.
