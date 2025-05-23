Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cool boss energy: How young creatives are helping CEOs go viral

ByAnjali Kochhar
May 23, 2025 01:52 PM IST

Want to sound sharp on LinkedIn? Need help with making a brand stand out? These spin doctors are under 30, but are firing up origin stories and CEO manifestos. See how they do it

In the corporate world, the tables are turning so fast, even AI is confused. Ask an image generator to imagine a branding expert. It’s likely to deliver visuals of a middle-aged man, wearing neon spectacle frames to look cool. In the real world, strategists in their 20s are helping older CEOs build their online personas and stand out on social media.

Personal-branding experts are giving stuffy, attention-shy CEOs a digital glowup.
Personal-branding experts are giving stuffy, attention-shy CEOs a digital glowup.
Ayushi Somani says tiny but powerful stories help a CEO go viral.
Ayushi Somani says tiny but powerful stories help a CEO go viral.
29-year-old Prakhar Sharma helps CEOs who struggle with inconsistent messaging on their platforms.
29-year-old Prakhar Sharma helps CEOs who struggle with inconsistent messaging on their platforms.
Saijal Taparia turns brands’ online personas around and helps CEOs sound more human.
Saijal Taparia turns brands’ online personas around and helps CEOs sound more human.
Ananya Narang says the problem most brand founders make is outsourcing their identity to AI.
Ananya Narang says the problem most brand founders make is outsourcing their identity to AI.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Cool boss energy: How young creatives are helping CEOs go viral
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On