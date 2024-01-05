Cuddles, tears, rest, strength: Nikhil Taneja’s manly manifesto for 2024
Jan 05, 2024 03:29 PM IST
Men want to be the little spoon. They can cry and should. They want a break just as much as women do. Nikhil Taneja crafts a new masculinity code for 2024 and beyond
It doesn’t matter what your new year goals are, or even if you have them at all. To survive a changing world, everyone’s reassessing what they thought they knew and unlearning fondly held truths. For women, the messages come wrapped in memes about empowerment, snarky pink Barbie blockbusters, and tweet-sized wisdom. For men, change is a little tricker, admits Nikhil Taneja. The 37-year-old co-founder and chief of Yuvaa, and host of chat show Be A Man, Yaar! says that public narratives rarely focus on male identities. And yet, teaching moments are everywhere. Here’s what he wishes more men understood about modern masculinity.
Share this article