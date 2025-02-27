Desk bound: Why gig workers are returning to the 9-to-5 grind

Gig workers, how’s life treating you, these days? Ten years ago, tearing down big companies and corporate jobs was the ultimate flex. Nine-to-fivers? They were just office drones, clocking in and out, sitting through meetings, laughing at the boss’s lame jokes, forever fearing layoffs, never creating anything meaningful. Start-ups, freelancing and consulting were the escape hatch. You could work from a cottage in the hills or a shack on the beach, you called the shots, you built your own path. You didn’t serve a master, you were the master.

A decade ago, we made fun of office workers. Now, we want a 9-to-5 that pays the bills. (ADOBE STOCK)