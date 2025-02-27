Desk bound: Why gig workers are returning to the 9-to-5 grind

9-to-5 jobs used to seem like a bore. Gig work looked like more fun. But as startups struggle, the tables are turning. Is the desk job cool again?
Gig workers, how’s life treating you, these days? Ten years ago, tearing down big companies and corporate jobs was the ultimate flex. Nine-to-fivers? They were just office drones, clocking in and out, sitting through meetings, laughing at the boss’s lame jokes, forever fearing layoffs, never creating anything meaningful. Start-ups, freelancing and consulting were the escape hatch. You could work from a cottage in the hills or a shack on the beach, you called the shots, you built your own path. You didn’t serve a master, you were the master.