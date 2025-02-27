Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Desk bound: Why gig workers are returning to the 9-to-5 grind

ByArshia
Feb 27, 2025 05:47 PM IST

9-to-5 jobs used to seem like a bore. Gig work looked like more fun. But as startups struggle, the tables are turning. Is the desk job cool again?

Gig workers, how’s life treating you, these days? Ten years ago, tearing down big companies and corporate jobs was the ultimate flex. Nine-to-fivers? They were just office drones, clocking in and out, sitting through meetings, laughing at the boss’s lame jokes, forever fearing layoffs, never creating anything meaningful. Start-ups, freelancing and consulting were the escape hatch. You could work from a cottage in the hills or a shack on the beach, you called the shots, you built your own path. You didn’t serve a master, you were the master.

A decade ago, we made fun of office workers. Now, we want a 9-to-5 that pays the bills. (ADOBE STOCK)
A decade ago, we made fun of office workers. Now, we want a 9-to-5 that pays the bills. (ADOBE STOCK)
rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On