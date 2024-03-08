Don’t just say, “Yes”. A marriage is more than a dream wedding
Mar 08, 2024 09:24 AM IST
Indian weddings are extravagant one-day events, while marriages are lifelong commitments. The $75 billion industry often overshadows the importance of the actual partnership.
At one level, it’s a matter of semantics. Indians often use the terms Wedding and Marriage interchangeably. The former is a one-day event. The latter, if all goes well, is a lifelong partnership. What guests attend is the wedding, what the couple commits to is the marriage.
