 Don’t just say, “Yes”. A marriage is more than a dream wedding - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Don’t just say, “Yes”. A marriage is more than a dream wedding

Don’t just say, “Yes”. A marriage is more than a dream wedding

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Mar 08, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Indian weddings are extravagant one-day events, while marriages are lifelong commitments. The $75 billion industry often overshadows the importance of the actual partnership.

At one level, it’s a matter of semantics. Indians often use the terms Wedding and Marriage interchangeably. The former is a one-day event. The latter, if all goes well, is a lifelong partnership. What guests attend is the wedding, what the couple commits to is the marriage.

Films such as Sex and The City make big weddings out to be the norm. (Shutterstock)
Films such as Sex and The City make big weddings out to be the norm. (Shutterstock)
In 20018, writer Salman Rushdie was trolled fro saying, “Girls want a wedding, they don’t want a marriage”.
In 20018, writer Salman Rushdie was trolled fro saying, “Girls want a wedding, they don’t want a marriage”.
In Marry Me (2022), Jennifer Lopez picks a random man from the audience to marry.
In Marry Me (2022), Jennifer Lopez picks a random man from the audience to marry.
On Friends, Phoebe and Mike are determined to marry, even if it’s on a street in a snowstorm.
On Friends, Phoebe and Mike are determined to marry, even if it’s on a street in a snowstorm.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On