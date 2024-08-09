 Drawing Room: Why Dhruv Jani loves Gigi Scaria’s elevator simulation - Hindustan Times
Drawing Room: Why Dhruv Jani loves Gigi Scaria’s elevator simulation

ByNoor Anand Chawla
Aug 09, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Artist Gigi Scaria creates installations that are immersive but deeply critical of the urban world we inhabit

Gigi Scaria’s installation, Elevator From The Subcontinent, is essentially a small cabin made to look like an elevator. A viewer walks into a tiny room through sliding metal doors. On the room’s three remaining walls are continuously projected images: Panoramic photographs of homes, car parks, corridors and hallways. Each image is layered above the other and revealed as the composition scrolls up or down.

Gigi Scaria’s installation, Elevator From The Subcontinent, simulates a ride in a lift. (COLLECTION AND IMAGE COURTESY: KIRAN NADAR MUSEUM OF ART)
Gigi Scaria's installation, Elevator From The Subcontinent, simulates a ride in a lift.
Scaria’s works such as Fly Over critique urban development.
Scaria's works such as Fly Over critique urban development.
Gigi Scaria’s works change the way we look at urban structures.
Gigi Scaria's works change the way we look at urban structures.
Artist Dhruv Jani says Gigi Scaria’s works are about social stratification, urbanism, geological accretion and virtual spaces.
Artist Dhruv Jani says Gigi Scaria's works are about social stratification, urbanism, geological accretion and virtual spaces.
