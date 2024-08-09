Drawing Room: Why Dhruv Jani loves Gigi Scaria’s elevator simulation

Artist Gigi Scaria creates installations that are immersive but deeply critical of the urban world we inhabit
Gigi Scaria’s installation, Elevator From The Subcontinent, is essentially a small cabin made to look like an elevator. A viewer walks into a tiny room through sliding metal doors. On the room’s three remaining walls are continuously projected images: Panoramic photographs of homes, car parks, corridors and hallways. Each image is layered above the other and revealed as the composition scrolls up or down.