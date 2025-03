I saw Bharti Kher’s work at the Frieze Art Fair in London last year. One piece that stood out was Drunken Frenzy (2011), an installation that seems like an earthy landscape. Reds and browns cover the large work, and from a distance, they seem like a cohesive whole. It is only on close inspection that a viewer realises that the whole piece is made of thousands of bindis.

