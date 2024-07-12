Drawing Room: Why Payal Arya loves Shilpa Gupta’s artworks

Shilpa Gupta adapts her modes of working to fit each new work. One well-known piece For, In Your Tongue, I Cannot Fit (2017 – 18), is a sound installation honouring the works of 100 historically and presently incarcerated writers. One hundred metal spikes each have a sheet of paper pierced through them. Each sheet bears an excerpt of a poem by a writer, and the year they were detained. A microphone and speaker are suspended above each spike, playing a recording of each poet’s work. While walking through the installation, one is engulfed in the voices of the poets, sometimes as singular whispers and in moments as a collective onslaught.

In 100 Hand Drawn Maps of My Country, Shilpa Gupta asked people to draw their nation’s maps from memory.