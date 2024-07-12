 Drawing Room: Why Payal Arya loves Shilpa Gupta’s artworks - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Drawing Room: Why Payal Arya loves Shilpa Gupta’s artworks

ByNoor Anand Chawla
Jul 12, 2024 09:48 AM IST

Shilpa Gupta’s work maps our collective imagination. It confronts the viewer with questions of nationhood, identity, and belonging

Shilpa Gupta adapts her modes of working to fit each new work. One well-known piece For, In Your Tongue, I Cannot Fit (2017 – 18), is a sound installation honouring the works of 100 historically and presently incarcerated writers. One hundred metal spikes each have a sheet of paper pierced through them. Each sheet bears an excerpt of a poem by a writer, and the year they were detained. A microphone and speaker are suspended above each spike, playing a recording of each poet’s work. While walking through the installation, one is engulfed in the voices of the poets, sometimes as singular whispers and in moments as a collective onslaught.

In 100 Hand Drawn Maps of My Country, Shilpa Gupta asked people to draw their nation’s maps from memory.
In 100 Hand Drawn Maps of My Country, Shilpa Gupta asked people to draw their nation’s maps from memory.
Gupta superimposes the 100 drawings to create a composite, such as this map of Italy.
Gupta superimposes the 100 drawings to create a composite, such as this map of Italy.
For, In Your Tongue, I Cannot Fit (2017 – 18) is Gupta’s tribute to writers who were or are incarcerated.
For, In Your Tongue, I Cannot Fit (2017 – 18) is Gupta’s tribute to writers who were or are incarcerated.
Payal Arya loves the questions of identity and belonging that Gupta’s works provoke.
Payal Arya loves the questions of identity and belonging that Gupta’s works provoke.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Drawing Room: Why Payal Arya loves Shilpa Gupta’s artworks
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On