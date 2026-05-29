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Drawing Room: Zoya Chaudhary decodes Lubna Chowdhary’s cross-cultural art

Lubna Chowdhary’s works hide cityscapes, dual identities and colonial histories within them. Even the materials are odd pairings that somehow work

Published on: May 29, 2026 04:30 am IST
By Noor Anand Chawla
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To visit the new V&A East museum in London, one must walk across a massive installation embedded into the cement floor outside it. The great white ceramic circles interconnected on vines, look a lot like flowers, segments of DNA or some entangled design. But artist Lubna Chowdhary, who created it, refers to it as her own giant kolam at the threshold of East London’s art district.

Lubna Chowdhury’s Serial Structures features hand-glazed tiles arranged so as to create a metropolitan cityscape.

Chowdhary was born in Tanzania to parents of South Asian origin and moved to England at a young age. She cites big-city architecture, especially in the industrial area of Rochdale in Greater Manchester, as a big influence. She was also her mother’s helper in her job as a seamstress. But at London’s Royal College of Art, she chose to study ceramics because she loved the idea of moulding clay to whatever form she desired.

Erratics was inspired by colonial furniture commissioned by Europeans and made by Indians.
The collection has strange yet intricately beautiful objects with an awkward aesthetic.

Chowdhary’s artistic strength lies in the sheer variety of forms and colours she gets to work together. Each object retains its individuality while contributing to a larger visual rhythm. They draw from both Eastern and Western architectural influences.

In another prominent series, Erratics, she creates wooden sculptures inspired by colonial furniture commissioned by Europeans and made by Indian artisans, and housed in the collection of London’s Victoria & Albert museum. The series builds off the idea that in order to create work that pays well, those Indian artisans would have had to relearn entire cultural concepts. What emerges is a collection of strange yet intricately beautiful objects which sport what she terms an “awkward aesthetic”. They play up the “lost in translation” oddness of 19th-century British designs. Chowdhary has, in interviews, mentioned that Indians traditionally slept on the floor; it would have been hard for them to understand why someone would want to rest on a narrow elevated wooden slab. The works, then, encourage viewers to think about the history of production and the complexity of translating creativity across cultures. Some of these works from the Erratics series were made by combining CNC (computerised numerical control) with traditional handicraft techniques, again highlighting how disparate elements often end up being artistically harmonious.

Artist bio: Zoya Chaudhary is a Singapore-based artist whose installations, collages, drawings and paintings explore identity, culture and memory.

From HT Brunch, May 30, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
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