Drip, simp, rizz, gyat: Your guide to the slang terms that... slap!
Cool kids these days are using slang like “gyat”, “rizz/rizzler”, “OTP”, “no cap”, “ded”, and “cheugy”. Do you know what they mean?
Grandpa pumped up the jam. His own grandpa was too hip to be square. Mum told people to talk to the hand. Older cousins got us to chillax, fo’ shizz. So, what are the cool kids saying to each other these days? Did cheugy even happen? Check out the words on the street.
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!