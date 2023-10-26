Drip, simp, rizz, gyat: Your guide to the slang terms that... slap!

Grandpa pumped up the jam. His own grandpa was too hip to be square. Mum told people to talk to the hand. Older cousins got us to chillax, fo’ shizz. So, what are the cool kids saying to each other these days? Did cheugy even happen? Check out the words on the street.

Drip, a compliment in the Gen Z lexicon, means well-dressed, on trend. It is attributed to the American teen series Zoey 101 (2005-2008).