Fashion: Clothes so comfy, you can dance in them!

That comfort is key so far as clothing is concerned became crystal clear last year, when loungewear became the wardrobe favourite, thanks to the global pandemic. From cool kaftans and maxis to breezy pyjama-kurtis, designers began to cash in on this trend, as did high-street fashion brands.

One year later, here we are sheltering in place again, wondering what to wear.

“You need loose-fit garments in natural fibres like bamboo silk, 100 per cent cotton or khadi, so your skin can breathe as you transition from your workstation to the kitchen and the bed,” recommends senior fashion designer Madhu Jain.

We could, of course, get back into last year’s lockdown outfits. But as designer Karan Torani says, “Fashion plays a key role in lifting the spirit. It’s a form of self-care.”

So, take a look at five ensembles so comfortable that you can work in them, workout in them and even dance in them.

Our model is also a performing dancer

Kurtas to the rescue

A semi-formal kurta with loose pants is every Indian woman’s go-to outfit on a hot and humid day when meetings need to be juggled with toddler tantrums

Why it works: “It’s simple and works well for anyone working from home and multitasking with house chores. Being fuss-free and not too fitted, it makes movements easy,” says fashion designer Madhu Jain.

Keep in mind: “That you choose a natural fabric that’s airy and breathable,” she suggests.

What to avoid: “Over-the-top embellishments and very loose pants that tend to flap against the ankles,” Madhu says.

Tip: Use a tinted lip balm to save the trouble of wearing lipstick when your work involves video meetings.

Maximise the maxi

A maxi is chic and comfortable in equal parts; Maxi dress, Nikita Mhaisalkar;nose ring, Knick Knack Nook (Shivamm Paathak)

A maxi is completely liberating and lets you breathe. Almost like a nightgown, but fashionable!

Why it works: “It is chic and comfortable in equal parts. You can fold your legs to sit on the couch and at the same time feel dressed up enough for the work desk,” says fashion designer Karan Torani.

Keep in mind: “The length of the garment must be in proportion to the wearer’s body type and height,” he says.

What to avoid: “Getting drowned in all that fabric!” cautions Karan.

Tip: It should not be so long that your feet get tangled and you trip on it.

Trousers all the day

Go for pants that us fabrics that are light and stretchy; Peplum top, Nikita Mhaisalkar; pants, 431_88 by Shweta Kapur; earrings, Eurumme; necklace, Stylist’s own (Paperboat) (Shivamm Paathak)

Pants are always a good idea. An easy fit with a breezy top can be comfortable for both house and office work

Why it works: “This look has a super casual vibe, yet it manages to look dressy. The shape is relaxed and fluid but at the same time doesn’t get in your way,” says celebrity stylist Rishi Raj.

Keep in mind: “The fabrics used are light and stretchy,” he says.

What to avoid? “Any fabric that’s thick as it can restrict the movements,” Rishi suggests.

Tip: You can accessorise the look with bracelets and wrist-cuffs for a video call.

A sari state of affairs

Choose a summery-pastel colour this season; Sari, Mayyur Girotra; waist belt, Nikita Mhaisalkar; bracelet, ring, armlet Eurumme; earrings, Knick Knack Nook (Shivamm Paathak)

Saris are more comfortable than most people think. So the next time you have a Zoom meeting, drape a colourful sari and feel fresh all day long!

Why it works: “You can drape it as you wish and that will allow you ample flexibility,” says senior designer Madhu Jain.

Keep in mind: “That you choose a summery-pastel colour and make sure the sari is in a fabric like cotton or bamboo silk, (as it keeps a person warm in winter and cool in the summer) feasible for this weather,” she adds.

What to avoid: “A sari that is densely-embellished or in a fabric heavy in weight,” advises Madhu.

Tip: A light pair of elegant earrings or the addition of a simple bindi can make the look wholesome.

A sharara to zoom

Go for cuts that are neat and don’t have too many frills or embellishments; Sharara, Bhumika Sharma; bracelet, Eurumme; earrings, Knick Knack Nook (Shivamm Paathak)

Dress up once in a while to drive away those lockdown blues. This sharara set is casual and dressy, perfect for WFH on a festive day

Why it works: “Being a two-piece outfit, you can wear both the top and bottom separately, too, depending on your work schedule at home,” says designer Jenjum Gadi.

Keep in mind: “Go for cuts that are neat and don’t have too many frills or embellishments. Opt for fabrics like cotton, linen or anything that is cotton-based,” he recommends.

Avoid: “A tightly-fitted silhouette,” Jenjum cautions.

Tip: Wear matching or complementary accessories to add some zing.

From HT Brunch, May 9, 2021

