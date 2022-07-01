Fashion: Pretty in pink

Remember Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s hot pink blazer at Cannes recently? Or those fuchsia looks from Givenchy, Balenciaga and Valentino that have been dominating the red carpet? Pink is definitely here to stay, but did it ever really go away? “Hot pink or rani pink has always been a part of Indian ethnic wear. It has especially been an intrinsic part of royal Rajputana. For example, in their textile culture of lehariya and bandhani, rani pink offered a welcome contrast to the otherwise arid topography of the region,” says senior designer Madhu Jain.

Madhu Jain

Fashion and costume designer Nachiket Barve agrees that pink is a hot trend right now, but definitely not a colour Indians are alien to. “If you look at the rani pink of India, which was very famously paraphrased by revered Vogue editor Diana Vreeland saying pink is the navy blue of India, there are many renditions of it throughout the country—from Rajasthan to the South and every place. It’s a cheerful, optimistic, positive colour,” he says.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (left) and Masoom Minawala at Cannes this year

Hot pink, predicts Shalini Jaikaria of Geisha Designs, has been going strong for the past few seasons and it will continue to reign over this season, too.

Here’s how you can add hot pink touches to your wardrobe and look vibrant every single time.

Nachiket Barve

Glam up

When you are wearing head-to-hot pink it’s important to keep in mind that it works best for evenings rather than a formal occasion; Top by Forever New; Pants by Asha Gautam; Head scarf by Ridhi Mehra; Bag by Da Milano; Sunglasses by Versace; Shoes by Zara (Vidushi Gupta)

How to pair it

“With a neutral colour or to break it up. But when you are wearing head-to-hot pink it’s important to keep in mind that it works best for evenings rather than a formal occasion,” says designer Nachiket Barve.

Who does this suit?

“Pretty much everyone; just ensure the fabric and cut is flattering to your body type and skin tone,” he adds.

Who must avoid it?

“No one, unless you are doing a look that’s not inherently you or you are uncomfortable in it,” laughs Nachiket.

A styling tip

“Remember that less is more, because the colour is so much that it’s good to keep all your accessories in one shade rather than trying to mix up too many tones,” he sounds out.

Go ethnic

A hot pink textile done in an ombre style can bring out the tonality and richness of the colour; Top by Zabella; Lehenga skirt by Risa by Renesa Rastogi; Earrings by Amama (Vidushi Gupta)

How to pair it

“Team a vivid pink anarkali or sari with gold zari work or jewellery and watch the colour pop. If you want to go the traditional route, opt for the classic Indian rani pink-orange combo,” says designer Madhu Jain.

Who does it suit?

“Pretty much everyone as this colour is very much a part of our sensibility and has been around for hundreds of years, from the Mughal courts to modern India,” she says.

Who should avoid it?

“This warm colour is extremely flattering for most Indians. And why not, for our skin tones can carry off all shades of pink and look seriously hot!” exclaims Madhu.

A styling tip

“Hot pink is complemented exquisitely by emerald-green jewellery or strands of ivory-hued pearls. Add a traditional potli or a vintage dupatta, and you’re good to go! For those who aren’t afraid to experiment, a hot pink textile done in an ombre style can bring out the tonality and richness of the colour,” advises the designer.

Bubble gum for boys

Pair hot pink with grey or a shade of rose to make it less eye-popping for somebody who isn’t comfortable wearing the colour; Knitted shirt by Zara; Pants by Joskai; Boots by Escaro Royale (Vidushi Gupta)

How to pair it

“A nude or a grey or softer neutral shade of old rose where it tones down the pink and doesn’t make it so eye-popping for somebody who is not comfortable wearing the colour,” says designer Nachiket Barve.

Who does this suit?

“Somebody who is fit, carries it off with confidence and has a little bit of quirk to their persona,” he muses.

Who should avoid it?

“Anyone who is not feeling confident enough to carry it off!” Nachiket says.

A styling tip

“It’s nice to style this look with espadrilles and a resort-inspired bag,” he says.

Power dressing

Go the maximalist way and make a statement by going hot pink head-to-toe; Coat by Rajesh Pratap Singh; Top, skirt and shoes by Zara; Sunglasses by Prada (Vidushi Gupta)

How to pair it

“Have a little splash of hot pink and build a story of supporting colours around it using a pair of pumps or a belt. Or, go the maximalist way and make a statement by going hot pink head-to-toe,” says stylist Rishi Raj.

Who does this suit?

“Monochromes have a way of streamlining and elongating silhouettes. So, this look works on most people. Just make sure your neck is long enough to not disappear under the collar!” he cautions.

Rishi Raj

Who should avoid it?

“Anybody who is even slightly uncomfortable or unsure about being able to carry it off. Remember, you should wear the outfit, the outfit shouldn’t be wearing you,” he says.

A styling tip

“Keep the details fuss-free and accessorising to a minimum. Too much distraction can kill the punch of the pink,” Rishi recommends.

Corporate to club

If you have a pear-shaped body, wear pencil skirts with a blazer; Kurta & pant set by Ridhi Mehra; Blazer by Zara; Earrings & neckpiece by Archana Aggarwal; Shoes by Rosso Brunello (Vidushi Gupta)

How to pair it

“Team this look with another colour like a purple or fern green. Wear gold shoes with it or carry a lovely glittery bag with it,” says designer Amy Billimoria.

Who does this suit?

“Almost everyone can carry off a look in hot pink depending on your body type, of course; it matters a lot as to the silhouette that you wear. So, somebody who has the best figure and legs can carry off bell bottoms very well with a blazer,” she notes.

Amy Billimoria

Who should avoid it?

“If you have a pear-shaped body, wear pencil skirts with a blazer to camouflage the curves of the body and give a confident look,” Amy says.

A styling tip

“Do not overpower this with too many accessories, and for the make-up, highlight your eyes with a tinge of glitter to glam up the look,” she suggests.

From beach to brunch

This look adds height, so it’s good for anybody who wants to look taller than they are; T-shirt, shirt & shorts by Genes Lecoanet Hemant; Shoes by Nike (Vidushi Gupta)

How to pair it

“The best way to do monochromes is to mix up hues and shades of the same colour. Not only does that give the eye some visual relief, but also creates depth and proportion,” says stylist Rishi Raj.

Who does this suit?

“Primarily, a man who is secure in his sexuality. Besides, this look adds height so it’s good for anybody who wants to look taller than they are!” he adds.

Who should avoid it?

“No one as long as they are confident about carrying it off comfortably,” he laughs.

A styling tip

“Avoid contrasting shoes as that will end up killing the whole vibe and impact of hot pink,” he cautions.

One for the party animal

Start with small steps—switch your boring everyday bag with a hot pink number; Dress by Zabella; Jacket by Siddharth Tytler; Earrings by Amama; Shoes by Rosso Brunello (Vidushi Gupta)

How to pair it

“Try a tonal look, it’s reliable and stylish, and sticking to one colour family can pull together even the adventurous of shades. You can even opt for a little adventure by pairing it with a vibrant orange or an ochre, or you can balance it out with a beautiful green,” says designer Shalini Jakaria.

Who should wear it?

“It’s a feel-good, fun and uplifting colour, so I’d advise everyone to shed their sartorial inhibitions and live a little,” she adds.

Who should avoid it?

“No one!” she asserts.

Shalini Jakaria

A styling tip

“If you’re not sure of how to have fun with this colour, start with small steps. Add it in the form of an accessory—switch your boring everyday bag with a hot pink number. You can even easily incorporate this colour into an office look. Begin by pairing a crisp white button-down with tailored pink pants, voilà, there you have your flawless office look,” Shalini suggests.

From HT Brunch, July 2, 2022

