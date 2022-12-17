Fashion: These boots were made for walking

The earliest evidence of boots—fur-lined, no less—dates back to 15,000 BC! By the Middle Ages, three-part boots (leggings, upper and soles) were worn for protection against the weather—they’re now in style across the world. In the fifteenth century, men of all classes wore long leather boots. However, this was considered inappropriate for women (it was one of the criminal charges against Joan of Arc in 1431). In the early years of the 20th century, boots were abandoned. They saw a comeback for women in the 1960s, with the flat-heeled leather boots by Parisian couturier André Courrèges being the most popular. By the end of the ’60s, retro styles made an appearance and increasingly unisex; in the 1970s everyone was wearing suede chukka boots, cowboy boots and zip-up platform boots.

The iconic Vivienne Westwood pirate boot was first produced in 1981. Kate Moss discovered a pair in a vintage store in Notting Hill in 1999, and was repeatedly photographed wearing them. Later, in 2010, Kate also popularised buckled suede boots. Today, boots are an essential in everyone’s wardrobe. Here’s how to pair them.

Patent leather boots

Embrace street style fashion

Style ankle-length boots with a casual mini-dress, or wear them with a jumpsuit; Long dress by Urvashi Kaur; Boots by Aldo (Vidushii Gupta)

These shiny patent leather (coated leather with a glossy finish ) platform boots are perfect for weekend outfits. You can create casual or semi-formal, fun, androgynous, adventurous looks with these.

Style tip

The easiest and most fashionable option is to match the colour of your boots to your dress. The safest colour is an all-black monochromatic look, but you can also use all earthy, neutral, or jewel tones.

Wear patent leather boots with

 A white schiffli (man-made lace) dress.

 A plaid blazer.

 Floral or camouflage print dress.

 Turtleneck with slim-fit denim trousers.

 Solid jersey dress and leather jacket.

 Bright woollen muffler or scarf.

Designer’s take

Nilesh Parashar

“Style these with any casual mini-dress in your wardrobe. You could wear white ankle boots with white jeans. You can also style them with a jumpsuit,” suggests Nilesh Parashar, founder of Nautanky.

Chelsea boots

Keep it smart casual

If you’re feeling brave, pair Chelsea boots with a black leather jacket and skinny jeans; Boots by Lulu and Sky; Pants and shirt co-ord set by Sneha Arora (Vidushii Gupta)

Everyone must own a pair of Chelsea boots, which are popular, grippy ankle boots with side panels made of stretchy elastic. Dating all the way back to the Victorian era, these boots are extremely versatile; men can wear them as dress shoes, too!

Style tip

Wear these casually as an alternative to sneakers, or formally with a suit, or skirt and blazer.

Wear Chelsea boots with

 Leggings and a long top.

 The classic white shirt and blue jeans.

 Mini, midi or maxi dresses.

 Ankle pants, culottes or capris.

 Shorts and long jackets or coats.

 Solid or printed jumpsuits or rompers.

Designer’s take

“Pair these with a beige houndstooth coat and midi dress. If you’re feeling brave, go for a combination of black leather biker jacket and charcoal skinny jeans,” advises Nilesh Parashar.

Metallic boots

An easy way to add fun to ordinary outfits

Cropped denims and ankle boots are a match made in heaven. Cuff the hems instead of tucking them in to the boot; Boots (stylist’s own) sourced from a local market; Top by Ani; Stockings by Theatre; Pendant by Wrapgame (Vidushii Gupta)

Gold, silver or copper metallic leather ankle boots with embroidered, textured or embellished uppers and architectural block heels, are statement-making pieces.

Style tip

Metallic boots are surprisingly versatile; they pair well with everything and also give your outfit a bit of pizzazz.

Wear metallic boots with

 Mini skirts and statement leggings.

 A beige coat with light blue ripped jeans.

 Little black dress.

 White shirt and a neutral or earthy blazer and mini skirt.

 Leather pants, blazer and metallic muffler.

Designer’s take

Ruchi Sally

“Cropped denims and ankle boots are a match made in heaven. Cuff the hems instead of tucking them into the boots to make it more stylish. To add a statement to the look, add an oversized sweater or jacket for a casual fall ensemble,” recommends Ruchi Sally, Managing Director, Melissa.

Suede ankle boots

The most versatile and easy to style

White boots are good to wear with a bright and colourful dress; Long coat by Vidhi Wadhwani; Stockings by Theatre; Boots by Charles & Keith (Vidushii Gupta)

Suede boots can be worn throughout the year, but you will look a little more fashion-forward if you wear white, cream or neutral-coloured ankle boots.

Style tip

Suede boots are the best bet whether you want to go dressier or more casual.

Wear suede ankle boots with

 Monochromatic white-on-white outfit.

 A beige pea coat and skinny or cropped, distressed navy or white jeans.

 A shift dress and a sweater.

 Maxi skirt, shirt and denim jacket.

 Pencil skirt and blazer.

 Leggings and an oversized tunic sweater.

Designer’s take

Esha Bhambri

”White boots are good to wear with a bright and colourful dress. Also, an oversized tan sweater paired with a nice black pencil skirt, along with beige ankle-length boots, are a great pick for every body shape,” suggests Esha Bhambri, co-founder and creative director, House of Fett.

Pirate boots

Easy to style for any event

With pirate boots, wear a dress and trench coat, and add a sling bag to make a statement; Jacket by All To Defy; Pants by Marks & Spencer; Top & arm warmer by Kazo; Chains by Wrapgame; Boots by Rajesh Pratap Singh (Vidushii Gupta)

The medieval calf strap boots from the 12th century inspired Viviene Westwood to design her pirate boots. Luckily for us, the rough designs of the medieval era are now regarded as fashionable and chic.

Style tip

An easy hack to find boots that fit your ankles and calves without being constricting is to put your finger between the back of the boot and the calf. If it fits easily without any gaps on either side, the boots will fit you.

Wear pirate boots with

 Leather pants and a cardigan or jacket.

 Fitted jeans or leggings.

 Button-down shirt, camisole and jeans.

 A suede mini skirt and long cape.

Designer’s take

“With boots like this, wear a dress that ends at the top of your boots—but not above—and add a trench coat, along with a sling bag to make a statement,” says Ruchi Sally.

Stiletto boots

The right choice for a night out

Stiletto boots are perfect to wear with a leopard print skirt and white, slouchy sweater; Boots by Marks & Spencer; Coord set by Yavï; Earrings and bracelet by Gaïa Tree (Vidushii Gupta)

The stiletto heel—named after the Italian dagger—first appeared in the 1930s. The inventor remains disputed, but many attribute it to Roger Vivier (for Christian Dior) in the 1950s.

Style tip

Stiletto boots instantly add glamour to any outfit and can take your entire aesthetic from casual to chic.

Wear stiletto boots with

 A flowy maxi dress.

 Wide-leg cropped pants or culottes.

 Black skinny jeans or boyfriend jeans.

 Jeans and a turtleneck or long-sleeve shirt, with a black leather jacket

 Long pencil skirt and trench coat.

Designer’s take

“Boots like these are perfect to wear with a leopard print skirt and white slouchy sweater. Or, wear it with a jacket and top in cooler weather. Add some vintage earrings to complete the look,” says Esha Bhambri.

Embroidered booties

Simple, chic and sophisticated

Style black boots with a black & white houndstooth coat, white trousers and black crop top; Boots and co-ord set by Payal Pratap; Gloves by Marks & Spencer; Earrings and rings by Twyla Treasures (Vidushii Gupta)

When worn together, black booties and black jeans form a single, long, lean line. You’ll appear taller, leaner, and more stylish wearing this outfit.

Style tip

Boots like these work especially well for average-sized, curvy women.

Wear black booties with

 Blazer dress or thigh or knee-length trench.

 Black jeans, plaid shirt and a knit sweater.

 Black jeans, with a white T-shirt underneath a chambray shirt.

 Stylish utility jacket and T-shirt.

Designer’s take

”Style these with a black and white houndstooth overcoat of hip length with a notch lapel collar, pairing it with a white, flared high-rise trouser and black corset crop top. Get a little creative by adding drop earrings to the outfit,” says Esha Bhambri.

From HT Brunch, December 17, 2022

