close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Final moves: How to break-up in the gentlest way possible

Final moves: How to break-up in the gentlest way possible

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Nov 24, 2023 10:08 AM IST

Breaking up is hard enough, but doing it badly just makes it worse. Experts say honesty, clarity, and a real-time conversation are key to a respectful breakup. Closure is important, but it's a journey, not a destination.

Breaking up is icky enough. Doing it badly just makes it worse. Joe Jonas broke up with Taylor Swift in 2008 over a phone call that she says lasted 27 seconds. Minnie Driver only found out that Matt Damon had dumped her in 1998 after he mentioned on The Oprah Winfrey Show that he was single. Pete Davidson ended his relationship with Cazzie David in 2018 via text – the next day, she learnt from Instagram that he’d started dating Ariana Grande.

Joe Jonas broke up with Taylor Swift in 2008 over a phone call that she says lasted 27 seconds. (Shutterstock)
Joe Jonas broke up with Taylor Swift in 2008 over a phone call that she says lasted 27 seconds. (Shutterstock)
Pete Davidson ended his relationship with Cazzie David via text in 2018. (Shutterstock)
Pete Davidson ended his relationship with Cazzie David via text in 2018. (Shutterstock)

Set it up. Ending things via text, emoji or (ugh) memes is confusing and childish, saying more about the breaker-upper than the one they’re dumping. The time and place matters so much, musical director Andrew Lloyd Weber and Don Black devote the whole title song to it in the 1980 play Tell Me On A Sunday (“Don’t run off in the pouring rain/ Don’t call me as they call your plane”). A real-time conversation, where you can see and hear each other, helps with a full understanding of the situation.

Minnie Driver found out Matt Damon had dumped her in 1998 from watching The Oprah Winfrey Show. (Shutterstock)
Minnie Driver found out Matt Damon had dumped her in 1998 from watching The Oprah Winfrey Show. (Shutterstock)

Phrase it right

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out