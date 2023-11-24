Final moves: How to break-up in the gentlest way possible

Breaking up is icky enough. Doing it badly just makes it worse. Joe Jonas broke up with Taylor Swift in 2008 over a phone call that she says lasted 27 seconds. Minnie Driver only found out that Matt Damon had dumped her in 1998 after he mentioned on The Oprah Winfrey Show that he was single. Pete Davidson ended his relationship with Cazzie David in 2018 via text – the next day, she learnt from Instagram that he’d started dating Ariana Grande. Joe Jonas broke up with Taylor Swift in 2008 over a phone call that she says lasted 27 seconds. (Shutterstock)

Pete Davidson ended his relationship with Cazzie David via text in 2018. (Shutterstock)

Set it up. Ending things via text, emoji or (ugh) memes is confusing and childish, saying more about the breaker-upper than the one they’re dumping. The time and place matters so much, musical director Andrew Lloyd Weber and Don Black devote the whole title song to it in the 1980 play Tell Me On A Sunday (“Don’t run off in the pouring rain/ Don’t call me as they call your plane”). A real-time conversation, where you can see and hear each other, helps with a full understanding of the situation.

Minnie Driver found out Matt Damon had dumped her in 1998 from watching The Oprah Winfrey Show. (Shutterstock)

Phrase it right