Flats, layers, sunglasses: How to style your airport look like a celebrity

Who knows where they’re going? All we know is that celebrities have mastered the slow but purposeful walk from car to gate, subtly showing off their airport looks en route. Hailey Bieber favours striking neon blazers. Kendall Jenner’s knits are minimalist but look chic and comfy. Suhana Khan picks the glammest athleisure. Alia Bhat has shown up in soft hoodies. Everyone’s clutching sunglasses. It’s not that complicated. Here’s how to put together an airport look like a celebrity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keep it real. A celebrity might wear a different outfit once they land, but what they wear into the airport is often what they’ll have on for the next few hours on the flight. They’re dressing as much for themselves as for the paparrazzi. “In between shoots and events, it’s one of those few moments where celebrities can be themselves,” says Malini Karthikeyan, costume designer and stylist. “It’s a chance for them to show what they have access to and wear normally.”

Break it down. A good airport look is all about throwing the right things together. “Loungewear and co-ord sets, jumpers, hoodies, joggers and sneakers are most preferred,” says Karthikeyan. “They’re functional and look effortlessly stylish.” Strike a balance between lounge and dressy – pair the off-shoulder T-shirt, the micro-knit leggings, the baseball cap with a shiny zippered hoodie. Avoid heavy jewellery and accessories that might snag on fabrics. “One way to do airport looks like celebrities is to keep it casual while following latest trends,” says stylist Avneet Chadha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Loungewear and co-ord sets, jumpers, hoodies, are functional and look effortlessly stylish. Hailey Bieber’s go-to are jackets. (Getty Images)

Get comfy. Nailing the airport look can be tricky: The plane is chilly, while the outside can be warm. “As trendy as the ensembles can be, it is important to prioritise one’s comfort, especially while on the move,” says Karthikeyan. Most celebrities avoid heels, slipping into platform sneakers so they still look slimmer and taller. “An easy hack is to overlay,” says Chadha. Even if the look consists of a soft T-shirt and easy-fitting jeans, pair it with a jacket. Put on two layers of a light crease-resistant fabric instead of one chunky knit. Wear a stretchy fabric closer to the body and the structured garment, a biker jacket perhaps, over it. And avoid loud logos. This is not a nightclub.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Super-size it. If famous folks look like they’re gliding, not walking, through the concourse, it’s because they’re wearing oversized looks. “It suits almost everyone!” says Karthikeyan. Don’t struggle with wheeling ugly strolleys about. Airport looks seem breezy because there’s just one oversized handbag in deep brown or neutral grey. “It’s enough to hold skincare, travel accessories and what’s required on the journey. Sometimes, model or actor has to head straight to work from the flight. The bags hold only the essentials,” she says.

Platform sneakers are better than high heels: You’ll still look slimmer and taller. (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Personalise it. “Airport looks are a little window for people to see a celebrity’s personal style,” says Karthikeyan. “Don’t abandon your whole look because something looked cute on them.” And years of travelling has made them smarter about their whole flight routine. “Stick to minimal makeup, keep the skin hydrated and ensure the hair is kept fresh and neat,” says Chadha. An airport look is a power suit of a different kind. Looking stylish at check-in can land you an upgrade, or at the least get heads turning while everyone’s waiting to board.

From HT Brunch, October 14, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch