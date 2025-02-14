Menu Explore
Forget overhyped spots, try these destination dupes, say travel experts

ByRiddhi Doshi
Feb 14, 2025 09:54 AM IST

When OG holiday hotspots get too crowded, switch to a destination dupe. These places offer a similar vibe, and are often cheaper too

Season 3 of The White Lotus drops tomorrow. Everyone’s already flocking to Koh Samui, Thailand, where it is set, to play out their own vacay dreams. It means that hotel rates will be through the roof, the sights will be even more crowded, and the idyll you expected will be nowhere in sight.

Tasmania is not only pretty, it’s where stargazers can catch the Southern Lights. (ADOBE STOCK)
Helsinki is less crowded than Copenhagen and has Insta-worthy cathedrals. (ADOBE STOCK)
Philadelphia is easier to navigate than NYC if you like history and art. (ADOBE STOCK)
The coral reefs in Belize are less stressed than those in Australia. (ADOBE STOCK)
Nusa Lembongan is smaller and not as touristy as Bali. (ADOBE STOCK)
Tohoku is quiet and home to ancient temples. (ADOBE STOCK)
Oxfordshire has stunning museums and churches. It’s also less hectic to navigate than London. (ADOBE STOCK)
