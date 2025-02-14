Forget overhyped spots, try these destination dupes, say travel experts
ByRiddhi Doshi
Feb 14, 2025 09:54 AM IST
When OG holiday hotspots get too crowded, switch to a destination dupe. These places offer a similar vibe, and are often cheaper too
Season 3 of The White Lotus drops tomorrow. Everyone’s already flocking to Koh Samui, Thailand, where it is set, to play out their own vacay dreams. It means that hotel rates will be through the roof, the sights will be even more crowded, and the idyll you expected will be nowhere in sight.