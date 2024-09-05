From concert to console: How musicians are making melodies for video games

Homegrown video games are adding a local musical touch to match the play. Sitar riffs, chants, choruses – it’s a new level of immersion
It’s the first day of summer vacation, but your father’s crops need tending. Bummer. This wasn’t how you wanted the holidays to go. You head to the market for supplies, expecting the soundtrack to your life to be a sombre melody, to match your mood. Instead, a playful, jaunty, uplifting tune plays. There are Indian classical instruments, but with contemporary touch. You know what? You got this!