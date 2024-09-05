From concert to console: How musicians are making melodies for video games

It’s the first day of summer vacation, but your father’s crops need tending. Bummer. This wasn’t how you wanted the holidays to go. You head to the market for supplies, expecting the soundtrack to your life to be a sombre melody, to match your mood. Instead, a playful, jaunty, uplifting tune plays. There are Indian classical instruments, but with contemporary touch. You know what? You got this!

Musician Neelabh Pandey was told to craft indofuturistic-sounding scores for Indus Battle Royale.