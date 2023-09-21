Get to know... Aparshakti Khurana
The actor, RJ, comedian and singer will find inventive ways to make every question about food. Someone give him a cookie!
Currently I am: Sipping on a garma-garam chai.
High point in life: The love I am receiving f for Jubilee.
Low point in life: Losing my father.
On my playlist: Deewaani by Himani Kapoor, White Black Brown by Karan Aujla, Daylight by David Kushner.
Today I’m craving: I am always craving chole bhature.
Next big splurge: A pair of sneakers I’ve been eyeing for a while.
Last thing I ordered online: Cookies.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Trust the process. Because sometimes even the wrong road can lead to the right destination.
A secret skill I have: I can make a pun out of everything.
A magic tool I wish I had: A time travel machine.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Parathas-only brunch with the family.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time.
My favourite bad habit: Overdosing on ghar ka khana.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Be the five-year-old shararti Aparshakti again.
A trait I despise in people: Dishonesty.
I won’t leave the house without…: My sunglasses.
The best thing about fame: The unconditional love you receive from so many people.
The worst thing about fame: I can’t think of anything. I know what I signed up for and I’m okay with everything that comes with it.
From HT Brunch, September 23, 2023
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch