News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Danish Sait

Get to know... Danish Sait

ByTanisha Saxena
Nov 24, 2023 10:22 AM IST

The comedian (@DanishSait) would never buy followers and prefers to live in the present than time travel.

Currently I am: Under the hangover of the fantastic YouTube Fanfest.

High point in life: My first cheque for hosting an event. I hosted the Temptation tour with Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 in Bengaluru. I think I got paid 2,000.

Low point in life: I can’t point out one.

On my playlist: The Joe Rogan Experience podcast; Chaleya, from Jawan; slow rock; and anything from AC/DC.

One thing I would never buy: Subscribers or followers.

Today I’m craving:Home food.

Last thing I ordered online: Cat collars.

App I check before going to bed: Anything that has business news.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Enjoy. Enjoy. Enjoy. Because in your 30s the responsibilities are so different.

My go-to video promotion strategy: Work on the content and everything else will fall into place.

My favourite subject in school: Civics.

My secret skill is: Being able to do nothing and still be entertained.

A superpower I wish I had: To be able to dance.

My plans for next Sunday: I will be working.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Virat Kohli in 2014.

My favourite bad habit: I always forget where I’ve left my phone.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: I would rather be in the present, honestly. I am not too curious about the future and not too worried about the past.

From HT Brunch, November 25, 2023

