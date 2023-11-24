Get to know... Danish Sait

Currently I am: Under the hangover of the fantastic YouTube Fanfest. The last thing Danish Sait ordered online? Cat collars. {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

High point in life: My first cheque for hosting an event. I hosted the Temptation tour with Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 in Bengaluru. I think I got paid ₹2,000.

Low point in life: I can’t point out one.

On my playlist: The Joe Rogan Experience podcast; Chaleya, from Jawan; slow rock; and anything from AC/DC.

One thing I would never buy: Subscribers or followers.

Today I’m craving:Home food.