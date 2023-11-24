Get to know... Danish Sait
The comedian (@DanishSait) would never buy followers and prefers to live in the present than time travel.
Currently I am: Under the hangover of the fantastic YouTube Fanfest.
High point in life: My first cheque for hosting an event. I hosted the Temptation tour with Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 in Bengaluru. I think I got paid ₹2,000.
Low point in life: I can’t point out one.
On my playlist: The Joe Rogan Experience podcast; Chaleya, from Jawan; slow rock; and anything from AC/DC.
One thing I would never buy: Subscribers or followers.
Today I’m craving:Home food.
Last thing I ordered online: Cat collars.
App I check before going to bed: Anything that has business news.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Enjoy. Enjoy. Enjoy. Because in your 30s the responsibilities are so different.
My go-to video promotion strategy: Work on the content and everything else will fall into place.
My favourite subject in school: Civics.
My secret skill is: Being able to do nothing and still be entertained.
A superpower I wish I had: To be able to dance.
My plans for next Sunday: I will be working.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Virat Kohli in 2014.
My favourite bad habit: I always forget where I’ve left my phone.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: I would rather be in the present, honestly. I am not too curious about the future and not too worried about the past.
From HT Brunch, November 25, 2023
