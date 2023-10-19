Get to know... Divya Dutta
Actor, model, @DivyaDutta25Currently I am: At peace with myself
Actor, model, @DivyaDutta25
Currently I am: At peace with myself.
High point in life: Deciding to become an actor.
Low point in life: Losing my mother.
On my playlist: Madhubala by Amit Trivedi, Rimjhim Ghire Saawan by Pancham Da, Love Me For A Reason by Boyzone.
On my speed dial: My brother and my two best friends.
Today I’m craving: Tiramisu.
Next big splurge: I would love to buy a car.
Last thing I ordered online: A pair of beautiful earrings.
App I check before going to bed: Instagram. I love Reels. They make me smile.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: No advice. I’d tell her, “I just love the way you are”.
A secret skill I have: I sketch.
A magic tool I wish I had: Aladdin’s magic lamp. And a genie that could grant all my wishes, not just three.
My favourite Sunday memory: Playing with the neighbourhood boys, eating parathas and watching Mahabharat or Vikram Aur Betaal.
My most star-struck moment: Bumping into Shah Rukh Khan.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: I’d visit the future and collect all the Oscars and National Awards waiting for me.