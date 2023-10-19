Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Get to know... Divya Dutta

ByTanisha Saxena
Oct 20, 2023 05:41 AM IST

Actor, model, @DivyaDutta25Currently I am: At peace with myself

Actor, model, @DivyaDutta25

Currently I am: At peace with myself.

High point in life: Deciding to become an actor.

Low point in life: Losing my mother.

On my playlist: Madhubala by Amit Trivedi, Rimjhim Ghire Saawan by Pancham Da, Love Me For A Reason by Boyzone.

On my speed dial: My brother and my two best friends.

Today I’m craving: Tiramisu.

Next big splurge: I would love to buy a car.

Last thing I ordered online: A pair of beautiful earrings.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram. I love Reels. They make me smile.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: No advice. I’d tell her, “I just love the way you are”.

A secret skill I have: I sketch.

A magic tool I wish I had: Aladdin’s magic lamp. And a genie that could grant all my wishes, not just three.

My favourite Sunday memory: Playing with the neighbourhood boys, eating parathas and watching Mahabharat or Vikram Aur Betaal.

My most star-struck moment: Bumping into Shah Rukh Khan.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: I’d visit the future and collect all the Oscars and National Awards waiting for me.

From HT Brunch, October 21, 2023

