Get to know... Divya Dutta

Currently I am: At peace with myself.

High point in life: Deciding to become an actor.

Low point in life: Losing my mother.

On my playlist: Madhubala by Amit Trivedi, Rimjhim Ghire Saawan by Pancham Da, Love Me For A Reason by Boyzone.

On my speed dial: My brother and my two best friends.

Today I’m craving: Tiramisu.

Next big splurge: I would love to buy a car.

Last thing I ordered online: A pair of beautiful earrings.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram. I love Reels. They make me smile.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: No advice. I’d tell her, “I just love the way you are”.

A secret skill I have: I sketch.

A magic tool I wish I had: Aladdin’s magic lamp. And a genie that could grant all my wishes, not just three.

My favourite Sunday memory: Playing with the neighbourhood boys, eating parathas and watching Mahabharat or Vikram Aur Betaal.

My most star-struck moment: Bumping into Shah Rukh Khan.