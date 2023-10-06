Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Mahesh Keshwala

Get to know... Mahesh Keshwala

ByUrvee Modwel
Oct 06, 2023 10:02 AM IST

The content creator is hoping to splurge on a Mercedes car, is always hungry, and misses Sunday morning cricket

Content creator, @maheshkeshwala

The superpower Mahesh Keshwala wishes he had is the ability to fly.

Currently I am: A host on The Thugesh Show.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

High point in life: Hitting 1 million subscribers on my YouTube channel.

Low point in life: When a friend passed away. It happend right in front of us and broke me totally.

On my playlist: Deva Shree Ganesha (my workout starts with this song), Hope by NF, Not Afraid by Eminem.

Today I’m craving: I’m always craving sweets.

Next big splurge: A Mercedes. I don’t need it, but kind of want it.

Last thing I ordered online: Whey protein.

App I check before going to bed: The Things app, to see if I have checked everything off my to-do list. And to make a new list for the next day.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Read books, learn a musical instrument.

A secret skill I have: I am a decent mimic.

A superpower I wish I had: Being able to fly.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Early morning cricket. We’d wait the whole week for Sunday sessions.

My most star-struck moment: Having Bhuvan Bam on The Thugesh Show with Bhuvan Bam. He inspired me to get started on YouTube.

My favourite bad habit: I’m obsessed with work. I can work 48 hours a day.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Visit the Mahabharat era and watch history unfold.

A trait I despise in people: Arrogance.

From HT Brunch, October 7, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
content creator whey protein mercedes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP