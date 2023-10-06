Get to know... Mahesh Keshwala

Content creator, @maheshkeshwala

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently I am: A host on The Thugesh Show.

High point in life: Hitting 1 million subscribers on my YouTube channel.

Low point in life: When a friend passed away. It happend right in front of us and broke me totally.

On my playlist: Deva Shree Ganesha (my workout starts with this song), Hope by NF, Not Afraid by Eminem.

Today I’m craving: I’m always craving sweets.

Next big splurge: A Mercedes. I don’t need it, but kind of want it.

Last thing I ordered online: Whey protein.

App I check before going to bed: The Things app, to see if I have checked everything off my to-do list. And to make a new list for the next day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Read books, learn a musical instrument.

A secret skill I have: I am a decent mimic.

A superpower I wish I had: Being able to fly.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Early morning cricket. We’d wait the whole week for Sunday sessions.

My most star-struck moment: Having Bhuvan Bam on The Thugesh Show with Bhuvan Bam. He inspired me to get started on YouTube.

My favourite bad habit: I’m obsessed with work. I can work 48 hours a day.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Visit the Mahabharat era and watch history unfold.

A trait I despise in people: Arrogance.

From HT Brunch, October 7, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}