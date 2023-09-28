Get to know... Mona Singh

Actor, dog parent. @MonaJSingh

Currently, I am: Juggling my schedule for two web series: A thriller called Kaala Pani , and an upcoming movie.

High point in life: Playing Bulbul Jauhari in Made in Heaven, Season 2.

Low point in life: Long waits between projects.

On my playlist: Dil Nu, by AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon. cold/mess by Prateek Kuhad. Dil Beparvah by Ankur Tewari and Prateek Kuhad.

Today I’m craving: KFC chicken wings.

Next big splurge: A house in Goa.

Last thing I ordered online: Tomatoes.

App I check before going to bed: Reels on Insta.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Live and enjoy life like an 18-year-old. There is enough time to grow up.

My secret skill: I can finely slice veggies like a ninja.

A magic tool I wish I had: Something that could organise my cupboard neatly and instantly.

My favourite Sunday memory: Endless giggling, gossiping and playing antakshari with my hostel roommates.

My most star-struck moment: Being invited to Mannat (Shah Rukh Khan’s house) for a screening of Laal Singh Chaddha, followed by dinner.

My favourite bad habit: Having my meals in bed as I watch TV.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Travel to the future and plant trees on Mars.

A trait I despise in people: Self-loathing.

The best thing about fame: It does not come easily but when it does, there are countless unexpected perks.

The worst thing about fame: Being under a microscope all the time. Privacy is difficult.

From HT Brunch, September 30, 2023

