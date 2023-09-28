Get to know... Mona Singh
The actor and dog parents on giggling and playing antakshari on Sundays and having meals in bed while watching TV
Actor, dog parent. @MonaJSingh
Currently, I am: Juggling my schedule for two web series: A thriller called Kaala Pani , and an upcoming movie.
High point in life: Playing Bulbul Jauhari in Made in Heaven, Season 2.
Low point in life: Long waits between projects.
On my playlist: Dil Nu, by AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon. cold/mess by Prateek Kuhad. Dil Beparvah by Ankur Tewari and Prateek Kuhad.
Today I’m craving: KFC chicken wings.
Next big splurge: A house in Goa.
Last thing I ordered online: Tomatoes.
App I check before going to bed: Reels on Insta.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Live and enjoy life like an 18-year-old. There is enough time to grow up.
My secret skill: I can finely slice veggies like a ninja.
A magic tool I wish I had: Something that could organise my cupboard neatly and instantly.
My favourite Sunday memory: Endless giggling, gossiping and playing antakshari with my hostel roommates.
My most star-struck moment: Being invited to Mannat (Shah Rukh Khan’s house) for a screening of Laal Singh Chaddha, followed by dinner.
My favourite bad habit: Having my meals in bed as I watch TV.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Travel to the future and plant trees on Mars.
A trait I despise in people: Self-loathing.
The best thing about fame: It does not come easily but when it does, there are countless unexpected perks.
The worst thing about fame: Being under a microscope all the time. Privacy is difficult.
From HT Brunch, September 30, 2023
