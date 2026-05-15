Get to know... Payal Dhare

Currently I am: Playing Battlegrounds Mobile India, and probably in the middle of another gaming video.

Payal Dhare says facing online hate and negativity about her looks and gameplay made her stronger.

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High point in life: Winning Streamer of the Year at the MOBIES Awards in 2024.

Low point in life: Facing online hate and negativity about my looks and gameplay. It made me mentally stronger and more confident.

On my playlist: Water, by Tyla; Espresso, by Sabrina Carpenter; Calm Down, by Rema and Selena Gomez.

One thing I would never buy: A private jet.

Today I’m craving: Thali with aamras.

The last thing I ordered online: Clothes.

App I check before bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t overthink, just start. Everything works out when you are consistent.

My favourite subject in school: Maths.

I’d swipe right on: Honesty.

My secret skill: I can connect with people instantly and make them feel comfortable. Whether it’s on camera or in real life.

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{{^usCountry}} A magic tool I wish I had: Something to pause time, so I can get everything done without feeling rushed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A magic tool I wish I had: Something to pause time, so I can get everything done without feeling rushed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} My favourite Sunday memory: Waking up late as a kid, watching cartoons on TV, enjoying a special home-cooked lunch and zero stress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My favourite Sunday memory: Waking up late as a kid, watching cartoons on TV, enjoying a special home-cooked lunch and zero stress. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My plans for next Sunday: No idea. Everything’s unpredictable right now, but in a good way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My plans for next Sunday: No idea. Everything’s unpredictable right now, but in a good way. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My most star-struck moment: Meeting Chris Pratt. It felt unreal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My most star-struck moment: Meeting Chris Pratt. It felt unreal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My favourite bad habit: Staying up late scrolling, even when I know I shouldn’t. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My favourite bad habit: Staying up late scrolling, even when I know I shouldn’t. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… Relive my early content days, just to see how far I’ve come. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… Relive my early content days, just to see how far I’ve come. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} From HT Brunch, May 16, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From HT Brunch, May 16, 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch {{/usCountry}}

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