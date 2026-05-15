Get to know... Payal Dhare
Gaming content creator for S8UL Esports (@PayalGamingg) is listening to Sabrina Carpenter, playing Battlegrounds Mobile India and craving aamras
Currently I am: Playing Battlegrounds Mobile India, and probably in the middle of another gaming video.
High point in life: Winning Streamer of the Year at the MOBIES Awards in 2024.
Low point in life: Facing online hate and negativity about my looks and gameplay. It made me mentally stronger and more confident.
On my playlist: Water, by Tyla; Espresso, by Sabrina Carpenter; Calm Down, by Rema and Selena Gomez.
One thing I would never buy: A private jet.
Today I’m craving: Thali with aamras.
The last thing I ordered online: Clothes.
App I check before bed: Instagram.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t overthink, just start. Everything works out when you are consistent.
My favourite subject in school: Maths.
I’d swipe right on: Honesty.
My secret skill: I can connect with people instantly and make them feel comfortable. Whether it’s on camera or in real life.
A magic tool I wish I had: Something to pause time, so I can get everything done without feeling rushed.{{/usCountry}}
A magic tool I wish I had: Something to pause time, so I can get everything done without feeling rushed.{{/usCountry}}
My favourite Sunday memory: Waking up late as a kid, watching cartoons on TV, enjoying a special home-cooked lunch and zero stress.{{/usCountry}}
My favourite Sunday memory: Waking up late as a kid, watching cartoons on TV, enjoying a special home-cooked lunch and zero stress.{{/usCountry}}
My plans for next Sunday: No idea. Everything’s unpredictable right now, but in a good way.{{/usCountry}}
My plans for next Sunday: No idea. Everything’s unpredictable right now, but in a good way.{{/usCountry}}
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Chris Pratt. It felt unreal.{{/usCountry}}
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Chris Pratt. It felt unreal.{{/usCountry}}
My favourite bad habit: Staying up late scrolling, even when I know I shouldn’t.{{/usCountry}}
My favourite bad habit: Staying up late scrolling, even when I know I shouldn’t.{{/usCountry}}
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… Relive my early content days, just to see how far I’ve come.{{/usCountry}}
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… Relive my early content days, just to see how far I’ve come.{{/usCountry}}
From HT Brunch, May 16, 2026{{/usCountry}}
From HT Brunch, May 16, 2026{{/usCountry}}
Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch{{/usCountry}}
Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch{{/usCountry}}