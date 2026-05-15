...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Get to know... Payal Dhare

Gaming content creator for S8UL Esports (@PayalGamingg) is listening to Sabrina Carpenter, playing Battlegrounds Mobile India and craving aamras

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:11 am IST
By Purnima Goswami Sharma
Advertisement

Currently I am: Playing Battlegrounds Mobile India, and probably in the middle of another gaming video.

Payal Dhare says facing online hate and negativity about her looks and gameplay made her stronger.

High point in life: Winning Streamer of the Year at the MOBIES Awards in 2024.

Low point in life: Facing online hate and negativity about my looks and gameplay. It made me mentally stronger and more confident.

On my playlist: Water, by Tyla; Espresso, by Sabrina Carpenter; Calm Down, by Rema and Selena Gomez.

One thing I would never buy: A private jet.

Today I’m craving: Thali with aamras.

The last thing I ordered online: Clothes.

App I check before bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t overthink, just start. Everything works out when you are consistent.

My favourite subject in school: Maths.

I’d swipe right on: Honesty.

My secret skill: I can connect with people instantly and make them feel comfortable. Whether it’s on camera or in real life.

 
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Payal Dhare
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.