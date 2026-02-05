Get to know... Riddhi Kumar

Currently, I am: Promoting my film The Raja Saab, along with Prabhas. Actor Riddhi Kumar says you should learn to follow your gut before it’s too late.

High point in life: Signing The Raja Saab and Superboys of Malegaon in the same month.

Low point in life: When my father, an army officer, had a brain stroke three months ago.Our family became closer than before. Seeing him recover makes me admire him anew.

On my playlist: Khwab Dekhe, from Race; Tu Hai Kahan, by Aur; The Winner Takes It All, by Carla Bruni.

Today I’m craving: Homemade bhindi ki sabji.

Last thing I ordered online: False eyelashes.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Follow your gut, even when you think people know better. I learnt that too late.

My favourite subject in school: Philosophy. I was introduced to it in the 11th grade.

I’d swipe right on: Honesty and humility. It’s what I always strive for as well.

My secret skill: I speak English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, German, French, Tamil and Malayalam.

A magic tool I wish I had: Something that would let me skip flights and teleport to anywhere in the world!

My favourite Sunday memory: As a child, I’d go with my family to our ancestral village, all of us in a cart with us tiny cousins on top. We’d spend time in our mango orchard and cook on the chulha together. The most wonderful time.

My plans for next Sunday: I’ll probably be snowed under by pre-release events.

My favourite bad habit: Eating junk food. I’m not even guilty about it.

If I could travel back or forward in time... I’dwant to leap ahead and see how I’m doing in life, have a wonderful conversation with myself, lean back into my present and learn from my mistakes.

The best thing about fame: Convenient access to places and being able to connect with so many people.

The worst thing about fame: There is just no way to tune out every unsolicited comment.

From HT Brunch, February 07, 2026

