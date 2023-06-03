Get to know...Sajjad Delafrooz
Actor @sajjad_delafrooz is currently working on a sports drama film and would be a chef if not an actor. He enjoys playing villains and loves food.
Actor, @sajjad_delafrooz
Currently I am: Working on a sports drama film.
If I wasn’t an actor, I would be: A chef.
Playing a villain is better because: You get to play around with the character.
On my playlist: Safarnama by Lucky Ali; Tum Ho by Mohit Chauhan; Experience by Ludovico Einaudi.
Today I’m craving: Paratha with malai.
Next big splurge: Always food.
Last thing I ordered online: Colourful socks.
App I check before going to bed: Amazon.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t delay chasing your dreams.
A secret skill I have: Cooking.
A superpower I wish I had: Time travel.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Playing football on the beach.
My favourite bad habit: Shawarma and ice cream.
My dream collaboration would be with: Amitabh Bachchan, S S Rajamouli and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Definitely head to the 1970s.
A trait I despise in people: False promises.
I won’t leave the house without…: Drinking coffee and brushing my teeth.
The best thing about fame: The food and drink.
The worst thing about fame: That you have to control your emotions sometimes.
From HT Brunch, June 3, 2023
