Get to know...Sajjad Delafrooz

Actor, @sajjad_delafrooz

Currently I am: Working on a sports drama film.

If I wasn’t an actor, I would be: A chef.

Playing a villain is better because: You get to play around with the character.

On my playlist: Safarnama by Lucky Ali; Tum Ho by Mohit Chauhan; Experience by Ludovico Einaudi.

Today I’m craving: Paratha with malai.

Next big splurge: Always food.

Last thing I ordered online: Colourful socks.

App I check before going to bed: Amazon.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t delay chasing your dreams.

A secret skill I have: Cooking.

A superpower I wish I had: Time travel.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Playing football on the beach.

My favourite bad habit: Shawarma and ice cream.

My dream collaboration would be with: Amitabh Bachchan, S S Rajamouli and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Definitely head to the 1970s.

A trait I despise in people: False promises.

I won’t leave the house without…: Drinking coffee and brushing my teeth.

The best thing about fame: The food and drink.

The worst thing about fame: That you have to control your emotions sometimes.

From HT Brunch, June 3, 2023

