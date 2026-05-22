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Get to know... Sakshi Sindwani

The content creator and model (@SakshiSindwani) loves pizza, her Lady Dior bag, and reminiscing about the time she met Shah Rukh Khan

Updated on: May 22, 2026 06:05 am IST
By Christalle Fernandes
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Currently I am: Low-key hibernating after the Grammys, Harvard, Jaipur with Jean Paul Gaultier, a surgery, and a bunch of awards. Gearing up for the madness ahead.

Sakshi Sindwani says she’s on a mission to learn Spanish before her trip to the country.

On my playlist: Shiv Kailash, by Rishab Rikhiram Sharma; Nice To Each Other, by Olivia Dean; Carry On, by Jungle.

On my speed dial: My entire team. No joke.

Today I’m craving: Pizza! I’ve been craving it for two months.

Next big splurge: Okay, last splurge first. I got myself a post-surgery gift: A limited-edition, hand-embroidered Lady Dior bag. Very bougie. Next one? A trip to Spain.

Last thing I ordered online: A smoothie blender from Amazon.

One thing I would never buy: Skin lightening or bleaching creams.

App I check before going to bed: Duolingo. For Spanish.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Hold tight and keep that hustle real. I’d just tell her to ignore the noise.

A secret skill I have: I can cook really good food.

A trait I despise in people: Fake energy. People who lie or pretend to be someone they’re not.

I won’t leave the house without…: My phone and a solid lip-balm or gloss.

The best thing about fame: The platform. I get to create art, dive into cinematography and production, and have a real audience that grows with me. It’s the ultimate creative freedom.

The worst thing about fame: You can’t really switch off. Even when you take a break, your mind’s always on overdrive. Always thinking, always a little anxious.

From HT Brunch, May 23, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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