Get to know... Sakshi Sindwani

Currently I am: Low-key hibernating after the Grammys, Harvard, Jaipur with Jean Paul Gaultier, a surgery, and a bunch of awards. Gearing up for the madness ahead.

Sakshi Sindwani says she’s on a mission to learn Spanish before her trip to the country.

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On my playlist: Shiv Kailash, by Rishab Rikhiram Sharma; Nice To Each Other, by Olivia Dean; Carry On, by Jungle.

On my speed dial: My entire team. No joke.

Today I’m craving: Pizza! I’ve been craving it for two months.

Next big splurge: Okay, last splurge first. I got myself a post-surgery gift: A limited-edition, hand-embroidered Lady Dior bag. Very bougie. Next one? A trip to Spain.

Last thing I ordered online: A smoothie blender from Amazon.

One thing I would never buy: Skin lightening or bleaching creams.

App I check before going to bed: Duolingo. For Spanish.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Hold tight and keep that hustle real. I’d just tell her to ignore the noise.

A secret skill I have: I can cook really good food.

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{{^usCountry}} A magic tool I wish I had: More than 24 hours in a day. There’s just too much to do. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A magic tool I wish I had: More than 24 hours in a day. There’s just too much to do. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Classic West-Delhi vibes in Rajouri Garden. Huge family lunches at my Nani’s house, chilling on the terrace with chaat, and heading to the sports complex to play badminton or watch my dad play at a pro level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Classic West-Delhi vibes in Rajouri Garden. Huge family lunches at my Nani’s house, chilling on the terrace with chaat, and heading to the sports complex to play badminton or watch my dad play at a pro level. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My favourite subject in school: Science. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My favourite subject in school: Science. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My most star-struck moment so far: Meeting SRK. He hugged me, kissed my hand. I didn’t want to wash my hands after. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My most star-struck moment so far: Meeting SRK. He hugged me, kissed my hand. I didn’t want to wash my hands after. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My favourite bad habit: Picking a fight for no reason. It’s bad… but kinda fun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My favourite bad habit: Picking a fight for no reason. It’s bad… but kinda fun. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back. I’ve been such a workaholic that I didn’t fully “live” my youth. I’m only 30, but I’d love to go back and tell myself to let go and enjoy the ride a bit more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back. I’ve been such a workaholic that I didn’t fully “live” my youth. I’m only 30, but I’d love to go back and tell myself to let go and enjoy the ride a bit more. {{/usCountry}}

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A trait I despise in people: Fake energy. People who lie or pretend to be someone they’re not.

I won’t leave the house without…: My phone and a solid lip-balm or gloss.

The best thing about fame: The platform. I get to create art, dive into cinematography and production, and have a real audience that grows with me. It’s the ultimate creative freedom.

The worst thing about fame: You can’t really switch off. Even when you take a break, your mind’s always on overdrive. Always thinking, always a little anxious.

From HT Brunch, May 23, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

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