Get to know... Shilpa Rao

ByPurnima Goswami Sharma
Dec 08, 2023 06:52 AM IST

Currently, I am: Recording new songs and performing in Delhi, Dubai and Kolkata

Shilpa Rao Is nostalgic about Sunday morning veggie shopping.

High point in life: Every time I see my family. It’s a moment of pure joy.

A low point in life: Unintentionally saying something that hurts someone.

On my playlist: Gulon Mein Rang Bhare by Mehdi Hassan; Hum Dekhenge by Iqbal Bano; and The Bombay Theme by Samantha.

Today I’m craving: Spicy Mumbai sevpuri.

Last thing I ordered online: Cartoon socks.

App I check before going to bed: It is usually a music app. Music is part of my bedtime routine.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Relax, chill, and enjoy life’s moments.

My favourite subject in school: English literature. I had the best teacher.

My secret skill: I make exceptional coffee.

A superpower I wish I had:To convert anyone’s bad day into a good day

My favourite Sunday memory: Going to the vegetable market with my father.

My plans for next Sunday: Hopefully, I’ll be home to do my riyaz and spend time with my family.

My most star-struck moment: I grew up in Jamshedpur, and I had the privilege of seeing many classical artists perform live. I met Birju Maharaj and Bismillah Khan ji.

My favourite bad habit: Spicy food.

The best thing about fame: You can share the love.

The worst thing about fame: People sometimes misunderstand you.

From HT Brunch, December 9, 2023

