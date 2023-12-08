Get to know... Shilpa Rao
Currently, I am: Recording new songs and performing in Delhi, Dubai and Kolkata
High point in life: Every time I see my family. It’s a moment of pure joy.
A low point in life: Unintentionally saying something that hurts someone.
On my playlist: Gulon Mein Rang Bhare by Mehdi Hassan; Hum Dekhenge by Iqbal Bano; and The Bombay Theme by Samantha.
Today I’m craving: Spicy Mumbai sevpuri.
Last thing I ordered online: Cartoon socks.
App I check before going to bed: It is usually a music app. Music is part of my bedtime routine.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Relax, chill, and enjoy life’s moments.
My favourite subject in school: English literature. I had the best teacher.
My secret skill: I make exceptional coffee.
A superpower I wish I had:To convert anyone’s bad day into a good day
My favourite Sunday memory: Going to the vegetable market with my father.
My plans for next Sunday: Hopefully, I’ll be home to do my riyaz and spend time with my family.
My most star-struck moment: I grew up in Jamshedpur, and I had the privilege of seeing many classical artists perform live. I met Birju Maharaj and Bismillah Khan ji.
My favourite bad habit: Spicy food.
The best thing about fame: You can share the love.
The worst thing about fame: People sometimes misunderstand you.
From HT Brunch, December 9, 2023
