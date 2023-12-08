Get to know... Shilpa Rao

Currently, I am: Recording new songs and performing in Delhi, Dubai and Kolkata. Shilpa Rao Is nostalgic about Sunday morning veggie shopping. {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

High point in life: Every time I see my family. It’s a moment of pure joy.

A low point in life: Unintentionally saying something that hurts someone.

On my playlist: Gulon Mein Rang Bhare by Mehdi Hassan; Hum Dekhenge by Iqbal Bano; and The Bombay Theme by Samantha.

Today I’m craving: Spicy Mumbai sevpuri.

Last thing I ordered online: Cartoon socks.

App I check before going to bed: It is usually a music app. Music is part of my bedtime routine.