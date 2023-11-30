Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Get to know... Shubman Gill

ByVeenu Singh
Nov 30, 2023 11:44 PM IST

Cricketer Shubman Gill discusses his highs and lows, music preferences, favorite app, advice to his younger self, and more. He also mentions his love for painting and his star-struck moment meeting Sachin Tendulkar.

Cricketer. @shubmangill

For Shubman Gill, the best thing about fame is the accessibility it brings. (G-SHOCK India)

Currently I am: Excited about becoming the brand ambassador for G-Shock.

High point in life: Winning the Under-19 World Cup in 2018.

Low point in life: The 2020 IPL. I learnt a lot about myself.

On my playlist: Softly, by Ikky and Karan Aujla; Gang, by Inderpal Moga; Attraction; by Sukha.

One thing I would never buy: An exotic animal.

Today I’m craving: Thai. Because I had Japanese yesterday.

App I check before going to bed: WhatsApp.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Enjoy a little more.

My favourite subject in school: Maths. But once all those theorems came in, it became my least favourite.

My secret skill: Painting. I paint when I get the time or when I am a bit off. It tells you a lot about your mental status.

I would swipe right on: Bella Hadid.

A superpower I wish I had: Time travel.

My favourite Sunday memory: Barbecues with my family and friends.

My plans for next Sunday: Travelling, probably.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Sachin Tendulkar. I was nine or ten years old and I still have a picture. He inspired me to play.

My favourite bad habit: Spending too much on clothes.

The best thing about fame: The accessibility.

The worst thing about fame: There’s no privacy now.

From HT Brunch, December 2, 2023

