Get to know... Shubman Gill

Cricketer. @shubmangill For Shubman Gill, the best thing about fame is the accessibility it brings. (G-SHOCK India)

Currently I am: Excited about becoming the brand ambassador for G-Shock.

High point in life: Winning the Under-19 World Cup in 2018.

Low point in life: The 2020 IPL. I learnt a lot about myself.

On my playlist: Softly, by Ikky and Karan Aujla; Gang, by Inderpal Moga; Attraction; by Sukha.

One thing I would never buy: An exotic animal.

Today I’m craving: Thai. Because I had Japanese yesterday.

App I check before going to bed: WhatsApp.