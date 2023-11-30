Get to know... Shubman Gill
Currently I am: Excited about becoming the brand ambassador for G-Shock.
High point in life: Winning the Under-19 World Cup in 2018.
Low point in life: The 2020 IPL. I learnt a lot about myself.
On my playlist: Softly, by Ikky and Karan Aujla; Gang, by Inderpal Moga; Attraction; by Sukha.
One thing I would never buy: An exotic animal.
Today I’m craving: Thai. Because I had Japanese yesterday.
App I check before going to bed: WhatsApp.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Enjoy a little more.
My favourite subject in school: Maths. But once all those theorems came in, it became my least favourite.
My secret skill: Painting. I paint when I get the time or when I am a bit off. It tells you a lot about your mental status.
I would swipe right on: Bella Hadid.
A superpower I wish I had: Time travel.
My favourite Sunday memory: Barbecues with my family and friends.
My plans for next Sunday: Travelling, probably.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Sachin Tendulkar. I was nine or ten years old and I still have a picture. He inspired me to play.
My favourite bad habit: Spending too much on clothes.
The best thing about fame: The accessibility.
The worst thing about fame: There’s no privacy now.
