Get to know... Simar Sethi

High point in life: Joining S8UL Esports in 2026. I had looked up to it for so long.

Low point in life: In 2017, I suffered a repetitive strain injury on my wrist at the peak of my career. Recovery was long and difficult, but I continued competing and winning. It taught me resilience.

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On my playlist: Laavan, by Jasmine Sandlas; Jackpot, by Cheema Y and Gur Sidhu ; Lose Yourself, by Eminem.

One thing I would never buy: An expensive hair dryer.

Today I’m craving: A classic English breakfast.

Last thing I ordered online: Body wash.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Always have a backup plan. Follow your passion, but never neglect your education.

My favourite subject in school: History.

I’d swipe right on: Kindness, honesty, loyalty, and generosity.

My secret skill: I’m a fast learner. That adaptability has helped me overcome some of the toughest moments in my life and career.

A magic tool I wish I had: The magic pencil from Shaka Laka Boom Boom! I’d draw whatever I want and watch it come to life; I’d probably sketch a lot of money.

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{{^usCountry}} My favourite Sunday memory: Sunday dinners with my dad, who taught me Taekwondo, and movie nights together at home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My favourite Sunday memory: Sunday dinners with my dad, who taught me Taekwondo, and movie nights together at home. {{/usCountry}}

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My favourite bad habit: I get irritated quite easily.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d be more careful about who I trust and keep my circle smaller. Not everyone has your best interests at heart.

The best thing about fame: Is the support and appreciation you receive from people.

The worst thing about fame: Success can change how people treat you, and criticism often extends beyond you to those close to you.Your mistakes can be amplified, even when people don’t know the full story.

From HT Brunch, November 07, 2026

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