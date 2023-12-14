Get to know... Suhani Shah
The Magician and YouTuber (@TheSuhaniShah) was first captivated by magic tricks on a Sunday TV show and is enjoying the life of fame
On my playlist: Counting Stars by OneRepublic; Uff Teri Adaa by Alyssa Mendonsa and Shankar Mahadevan; the Joe Rogan podcast.
My go-to video promotion strategy: Always keep it relevant.
A special moment while preparing for the YouTube Fanfest: Witnessing all that energy and love.
Today I’m craving: Pani puri.
Last thing I ordered online: A pair of shoes.
App I check before going to bed: The family group on WhatsApp.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Live in faith, not fear.
My secret skill is: I’m good at graphic design.
My favourite Sunday memory: Watching a magic show on television at age six. It changed my life.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Martin Garrix and Boman Irani.
My favourite bad habit: I get into hustle culture and work so hard that I forget about myself, my health and family.
The best thing about fame: All the love that you receive from people.
The worst thing about fame: Nothing. One must know how to manage it.
