Get to know... Suhani Shah

Dec 15, 2023 05:34 AM IST

The Magician and YouTuber (@TheSuhaniShah) was first captivated by magic tricks on a Sunday TV show and is enjoying the life of fame

On my playlist: Counting Stars by OneRepublic; Uff Teri Adaa by Alyssa Mendonsa and Shankar Mahadevan; the Joe Rogan podcast.

Magician Suhani Shah checks her family WhatsApp group before going to bed.

My go-to video promotion strategy: Always keep it relevant.

A special moment while preparing for the YouTube Fanfest: Witnessing all that energy and love.

Today I’m craving: Pani puri.

Last thing I ordered online: A pair of shoes.

App I check before going to bed: The family group on WhatsApp.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Live in faith, not fear.

My secret skill is: I’m good at graphic design.

My favourite Sunday memory: Watching a magic show on television at age six. It changed my life.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Martin Garrix and Boman Irani.

My favourite bad habit: I get into hustle culture and work so hard that I forget about myself, my health and family.

The best thing about fame: All the love that you receive from people.

The worst thing about fame: Nothing. One must know how to manage it.

From HT Brunch, December 16, 2023 Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

