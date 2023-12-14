Get to know... Suhani Shah

On my playlist: Counting Stars by OneRepublic; Uff Teri Adaa by Alyssa Mendonsa and Shankar Mahadevan; the Joe Rogan podcast. Magician Suhani Shah checks her family WhatsApp group before going to bed. {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

My go-to video promotion strategy: Always keep it relevant.

A special moment while preparing for the YouTube Fanfest: Witnessing all that energy and love.

Today I’m craving: Pani puri.

Last thing I ordered online: A pair of shoes.

App I check before going to bed: The family group on WhatsApp.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Live in faith, not fear.