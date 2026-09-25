Get to know... Taapsee Pannu

A quality I’d like to borrow from Gandhari: Relentlessness.

High point in life: When I bought my own apartment and car in Mumbai.

Low point in life: The Covid lockdowns.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On my speed dial: My sister, Shagun.

Today I’m craving: Chole bhature.

Next big splurge: An apartment in Copenhagen.

Last thing I ordered online: Rakhis for my brothers.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: It’s going to be tough. So, enjoy each obstacle and stressful moment, knowing it too shall pass.

A secret skill I have: I can disconnect easily.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: The whole family would be home all day and we’d just spend time together.

My most star-struck moment so far: Meeting cricketer Brett Lee.

My favourite bad habit: I can’t stop biting my nails!

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Maybe go back into my own timeline and be less harsh on myself.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A trait I despise in people: When they overcommit and underdeliver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A trait I despise in people: When they overcommit and underdeliver. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The best thing about fame: People feel they know you and you are a part of their lives so they care for you like their own.

The worst thing about fame: People sometimes forget the difference between a public figure and public property.

From HT Brunch, September 26, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch