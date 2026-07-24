Get to know... Tejas Shirse

Currently I am: Training for the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Olympics 2028.

High point in life: The 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. We finished 26th. But I was performing, after an injury, proving myself on the global stage.

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Low point in life: Injuries. They were my nemesis. Now, I journal, study why they happen, push through and use them to do better.

On my playlist: Heart of a Champion, by Nelly; Lincoln University Vocal Ensemble; Sirius & Eye in the Sky, by Eric Woolfson. Glass Half Full, by Talha Anjum.

One thing I would never buy: Flip flops.

Today I’m craving: Fresh blueberries.

Last thing I ordered online: Protein powder.

App I check before going to bed: My alarm.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Enjoy life, don’t stress. It’s not that serious, bro.

My favourite subject in school: Science.

My secret skill is: I can sing only in the shower.

A magic tool I wish I had: Doraemon’s Anywhere Door, a portal to travel anywhere, instantly.

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{{^usCountry}} My favourite Sunday memory: Strolling around the track before sunrise, before others arrive, breathing in the stillness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My favourite Sunday memory: Strolling around the track before sunrise, before others arrive, breathing in the stillness. {{/usCountry}}

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My most star-struck moment: Meeting Mukesh Ambani at an International Olympic Committee event. One of his security personnel was carrying an M416.

My favourite bad habit: Scrolling Reels.

If I could travel forward or back in time I’d…: Go back and buy some Bitcoin on the cheap.

The best thing about fame: Fan mail. Each one carries real emotion.

The worst thing about fame: It’s an illusion. Often it’s just noise, not real connection.

From HT Brunch, July 25, 2026

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