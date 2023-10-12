Get to know... Vidyut Jammwal
The actor and martial artist gets random calls at 3am, doesn’t shop online and just bought his own highline
Currently I am: Having fun at the Bugatti store.
On my speed dial: No one, though I seem to be on a lot of people’s speed dials. I get random calls at 4 am.
Today I’m craving: Fresh-lime water
Next big splurge: I recently acquired my personal 1 km highlining wire and used it to attempt a world record.
Last thing I ordered online: I don’t shop online.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: I’d offer congratulations instead. I’d say, “Well done, boy. You have lived to the fullest”.
A superpower I wish I had: I can genuinely make people’s life happier by smiling at them, taking pictures with them and I wish I had more of it.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Waking up at 4 am and going for a ride, being in the swimming pool for endless hours, and sleeping the rest of the day away.
My most star-struck moment so far: I met Hema Malini on a flight recently. She glows.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: ...still want to live in the present.
A trait I despise in people: Unkindness.
I won’t leave the house without…: My brain, integrity, respect.
The best thing about fame: I get to make a lot of people smile.
The worst thing about fame: Nothing.
From HT Brunch, October 14, 2023
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch