Get to know... Vidyut Jammwal

ByVeenu Singh
Oct 13, 2023 06:00 AM IST

The actor and martial artist gets random calls at 3am, doesn’t shop online and just bought his own highline

Currently I am: Having fun at the Bugatti store.

On my speed dial: No one, though I seem to be on a lot of people’s speed dials. I get random calls at 4 am.

Today I’m craving: Fresh-lime water

Next big splurge: I recently acquired my personal 1 km highlining wire and used it to attempt a world record.

Last thing I ordered online: I don’t shop online.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: I’d offer congratulations instead. I’d say, “Well done, boy. You have lived to the fullest”.

A superpower I wish I had: I can genuinely make people’s life happier by smiling at them, taking pictures with them and I wish I had more of it.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Waking up at 4 am and going for a ride, being in the swimming pool for endless hours, and sleeping the rest of the day away.

My most star-struck moment so far: I met Hema Malini on a flight recently. She glows.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: ...still want to live in the present.

A trait I despise in people: Unkindness.

I won’t leave the house without…: My brain, integrity, respect.

The best thing about fame: I get to make a lot of people smile.

The worst thing about fame: Nothing.

From HT Brunch, October 14, 2023

