Get to know... Yuvraj Singh

ByVeenu Singh
Nov 03, 2023 06:00 AM IST

The sportsman loves cricket but also golf. He’s fought cancer and also trolls. He’s big on history and jalebi

Cricketer. @Yuvisofficial

Yuvraj Singh is craving kadhi chawal or rajma chawal.

Currently I am: Happy about releasing the Vicks Anthem, #VicksKholIndiaBol.

High point in life: People often talk about the six sixes. But for me, it’s winning the World Cup and defeating cancer.

Low point in life: Fighting the cancer battle and being dropped from the team.

One thing I would never buy: I have never bought a cricket bat for myself. They’ve all been gifted by sponsors or my dad. I was lucky that way.

Three songs on your playlist: With You by A P Dhillon; What Jhumka from Rocky and Rani; White Brown Black by Karan Aujla.

Today I’m craving... Kadhi chawal or rajma chawal.

Last thing I ordered online: Last night I was considering ordering golf shoes. Then, I realised that shipping from the US takes time. I changed my mind. But I may still order it.

App I check before going to bed: Insta and a golf app for my handicap.

Advice I would give my 18-year-old self: Don’t tell everyone that you’re Yuvraj Singh.

My favourite subject in school: History, particularly the history and culture of Punjab.

My secret skill is: Loving the in-store shopping experience.

My favourite Sunday memory: Having Manhattan Mania from Nirula’s.

My plans for the next Sunday: Golf.

My most star struck moment: Meeting Sachin Tendulkar when I was 16 on a trip to England. He gave us some good insights about touring abroad.

My favourite bad habit: Jalebis.

From HT Brunch, November 4, 2023

