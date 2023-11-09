Goad idea: Why get angry when you can laugh about it?
Online spats, tweet storms, IRL taunts. Jokes land faster than jibes, humour can defuse tension. Lighten up, please?
Twitter (or X, for those still logging on) is a great place for anger. Long threads on why #MenAreTrash, clips of Karens losing it in public places, disagreements that escalate into personal attacks, replies that deliberately misconstrue a perfectly harmless sentiment.
Tact takes time to polish, but it’s a deadly weapon in itself. “Using witty banter to acknowledge the issue makes people smile and can help defuse a heated situation,” says Dr Sharma. Try: “I think we’ve argued ourselves into a parallel universe of absurdity”. It can even lead to a productive discussion on the very subject that caused so much tension.
Humour is healthy, and it’s powerful. “But consider the context and the relationship with the individual. What one person finds funny, another may not,” says Dr Kapoor. It has no place during emergencies or crises, obviously, or when one is sharing an emotionally wrought moment. And read the room. “Forced or contrived humour can backfire and worsen the situation,” says Dr Sharma.