Goad idea: Why get angry when you can laugh about it?

Twitter (or X, for those still logging on) is a great place for anger. Long threads on why #MenAreTrash, clips of Karens losing it in public places, disagreements that escalate into personal attacks, replies that deliberately misconstrue a perfectly harmless sentiment. Even superheroes defuse anger with humour, not more anger. Be like Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, who practised tact and wit in heated moments.

In Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Imran Khan’s gets out of a fight using wit.

Tact takes time to polish, but it’s a deadly weapon in itself. “Using witty banter to acknowledge the issue makes people smile and can help defuse a heated situation,” says Dr Sharma. Try: “I think we’ve argued ourselves into a parallel universe of absurdity”. It can even lead to a productive discussion on the very subject that caused so much tension. In 2014, Mindy Kaling defended her Elle magazine close-up cover by tweeting that those wanting to see the rest of her should go on 13 dates with her. (Elle)

Humour is healthy, and it’s powerful. “But consider the context and the relationship with the individual. What one person finds funny, another may not,” says Dr Kapoor. It has no place during emergencies or crises, obviously, or when one is sharing an emotionally wrought moment. And read the room. “Forced or contrived humour can backfire and worsen the situation,” says Dr Sharma.

