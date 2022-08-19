HT Brunch Game Show: Who handles work talk on chat apps most professionally?

Bharath Gunda, 26, Asst Marketing Manager

Bharat takes a few minutes to reply cohesively to texts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What’s your go-to communication tool?

I prefer WhatsApp.

Do you send multiple messages or one big paragraph?

I send multiple messages as it’s crisp and lends readability. If I have to type more than five lines, I call directly.

Do you text before calling?

Not in the middle of a work day or while working from home. For other times, it’s courteous to text prior.

Do you keep your blue ticks/last seen on?

Yes. If I’m unavailable for a day or two, I disable read receipts to stay informed. I reply later.

How long do you wait to reply?

Few seconds to minutes to form a cohesive and correct response in my mind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is your group chat etiquette?

I send forwards on WhatsApp groups. I mute groups where I don’t actively participate.

Jitender Ahuja, 29, Lead Partnerships

Jitender asks people before calling to save time

What’s your go-to communication tool?

Mostly Slack, but WhatsApp too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Do you send multiple messages or one big paragraph?

Multiple messages as bullet points so that nothing is missed and everything is written.

Do you text before calling?

Yes. I ask people on text if we can get on a call. It saves time.

Do you keep your blue ticks/last seen on?

Yes. It’s a useful feature to know if your message reached the other person.

How long do you wait to reply?

I usually reply to all messages within an hour to ensure there is no disruption in the workflow.

What is your group chat etiquette?

WhatsApp is primarily for family and friends. I send and respond to forwards depending on the content. I mute group chats instead of leaving.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Archit Pandey, 26, Software Developer

Archit prefers getting on calls for complex conversations

What’s your go-to communication tool?

Google’s chat feature, which is not the same as Hangouts, and Telegram.

Do you send multiple messages or one big paragraph?

Multiple messages, but for complex conversations, I send one paragraph or get on a call so that my chain of thought doesn’t break.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Do you text before calling?

Yes. It avoids mindlessly calling someone multiple times.

Do you keep your blue ticks/last seen on?

Only while at work.

How long do you wait to reply?

If I am not occupied and no detailed explanations is required, instantly.

What is your group chat etiquette?

I don’t forward anything and only respond to messages if I can help with something. I quit groups instead of muting them.

And the winner is…Jitender Ahuja

“Keep your blue ticks on. It’s a useful tool”

“I like that he responds to texts in an hour and keeps his blue ticks on—a useful tool. Putting messages as bullet points is great, and muting groups is better than quitting,” says Ashok Ramachandran, CEO and President of Shindler India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The most important thing to remember is how well you know the other person. Think twice before making a casual comment. When in doubt, begin your text with Mr/Ms (enter last name). Always introduce yourself,” he says.

Some more tips:

• Texting before calling is necessary. If it’s urgent, call and begin with, “Is this a good time?”. Wait for two days to follow up, unless it’s urgent. • Mind your words. Phrases like “do you mind...”, “may I please...”, “sorry to trouble you” are ideal.

• On group chats, don’t send forwards, good morning/night messages or use no hug emojis or gifs.

From HT Brunch, August 20, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}