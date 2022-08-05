HT Brunch Game Show: Who’s beating air pollution best?

Upali Mitra, 26, Allahabad/Prayagraj, content writer & photographer

Upali tries to walk or use the Metro as often as possible

What have you done to reduce air pollution?

I now walk instead of taking a vehicle for short distances. I take the Metro whenever possible.

When did you start focussing on this?

When I read that the damage is becoming irreversible.

Do you stick to your self-imposed rules?

Almost always.

Do you have any health issues due to air pollution?

In 2007, after Diwali, I had a burning sensation in my eyes, and I was diagnosed with mild asthma.

What steps can a colony take to help reduce air pollution?

Stop using crackers and use public transport. Maybe make an e-handbook with more tips.

Have you influenced your friends?

Yes. My partner and best friend!

Devanshi Panda, 18, Noida, Student

Devanshi suggests discussing carpools at society meetings

What have you done to reduce air pollution?

I carpool with friends as often as possible and have organised the same for others in my colony. I use the AC only when required. I’ve also adopted using eco-friendly products.

When did you start focussing on this?

In 7th grade, when I saw the repercussions of firecracker fumes on my grandfather’s health as well as the effect on animals.

Do you stick to your self-imposed rules?

Yes.

Do you have any health issues due to air pollution?

Asthma.

What steps can a colony take to help reduce air pollution?

Carpools for residents, meetings to spread awareness about conserving electricity and sustainable living.

Have you influenced your friends?

Yes. And I have definitely influenced my family about eco-friendly options.

Have you attended any public awareness drive about air pollution?

I always participated in tree planting drives in school.

Kavya Singhal, 25, Jaipur, Doctor

Kavya shares her love for gardening with her relatives

What have you done to reduce air pollution?

I garden every week, take public transport, and am mindful of reducing my use of plastic.

When did you start focussing on this?

A year ago.

Do you stick to your self-imposed rules?

Mostly. If I skip the bus, I carpool. I never miss my gardening sessions and keep adding to it regularly.

Do you have any health issues due to air pollution?

Once, arriving in Delhi the day after Diwali, my eyes burned and I had breathing difficulties.

What steps can a colony take to help reduce air pollution?

Gardening (even if in pots on a balcony) and using public transport.

Have you influenced your friends?

My relatives often share plants to ensure we continue gardening. I constantly urge people to garden.

And the winner is…Devanshi Panda

“Go green in every aspect, whether it’s taking steps to reduce soil, water or air pollution”

“Carpooling is better than taking cabs, especially as this also takes care of being safe during the times of Covid. Switch to electric vehicles if and when you can,” says Dr Vikas Maurya, director Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

It’s the small steps individuals take that can help a society, he adds, “So, influencing your peers is crucial. Start by making planting a tree a norm on birthdays. Go green in every aspect, whether it’s taking steps to reduce soil, water or air pollution. Basic things like turning off the lights make a huge difference. Shift to solar energy. Reduce, reuse and recycle,” he says.

Tulsi is the best plant when it comes to upping your oxygen conversion rate game. Others like Areca Palm, Boston Fern, Spider Plant and Peace Lilly are also great indoor plant options.

From HT Brunch, August 6, 2022

