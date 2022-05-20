HT Brunch Game Show: Who’s managing OTT subscriptions best?

Shreyash Bajpai, 23, Student & part-time art curator

Shreyash spends 10 to 15 hours a week on OTTs

How many streaming services have you subscribed to?

About nine, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xtream, ALTBalaji, Apple TV and JioTV.

Which of them do you really use?

I shuffle between Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon. The rest is one-off.

Do you share subscriptions?

I share all these services with my friends and family. I split the cost with my elder sister at times.

Have you taken a free trial and forgotten to unsubscribe?

Often. I forget the auto-renewal date.

Did you subscribe to a service just to watch a particular show?

On countless occasions, for a show I am keen on watching.

How many hours a week do you think you spend on OTT platforms?

On an average, around 10 to 15 hours per week. I do tend to speed up playback time on certain shows so that gives me a window to consume more content in the given time.

Shubham Yadav, 25, Product Manager

Shubham opts for the cheaper annual plans

How many streaming services have you subscribed to?

Three—Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Which of them do you really use?

All three as they all have their own niche and have shows releasing exclusively on them.

Do you share subscriptions?

With friends, but I don’t split the cost with anybody. I get the cheaper annual plan so that I don’t have to bother every month.

Have you taken a free trial and forgotten to unsubscribe?

Just once, with Amazon’s Audible.

Did you subscribe to a service just to watch a particular show?

Not really, I would have even bought Apple TV if that was the case.

How many hours a week do you think you spend on OTT platforms?

Two to three hours every day and four to five on weekends.

Vivek Sharma, 25, Software Engineer

Vivek actually got the Amazon Prime membership to shop

How many streaming services have you subscribed to?

Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. I share my friend’s Netflix account.

Which of them do you really use?

I got the Amazon subscription as I shop a lot. The Prime membership came with it.

Do you share subscriptions?

My flatmate and I split the cost for both.

Have you taken a free trial and forgotten to unsubscribe?

Spotify Premium, but I carried on because the ad-free experience is way better.

Did you ever subscribe to a service just to watch one particular show?

The only reason I subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar is for the Formula 1 races.

How many hours a week do you think you spend on OTT platforms?

An hour on weekdays, four on weekends.

And the winner is…Vivek Sharma

“Pay as you binge, but at your own pace”

“Vivek knows exactly what he likes to watch and prioritises it, in a budget-friendly manner. Though I can relate to all three: I subscribe to more platforms than I can watch, prefer annual subscriptions, and prioritise Formula 1 race broadcasts,” says film and television critic, Raja Sen, also a Mint Lounge columnist.

“You have to see what works for you. If everyone is talking about a superb show, take a trial subscription and watch it. Then decide if the service itself works for you or not. If not, set a reminder on your phone for the date till which you can unsubscribe to the platform. Even platforms you use a lot can be subscribed to in alternate months. Pay as you binge, but at your own pace.”

From HT Brunch, May 21, 2022

