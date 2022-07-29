HT Brunch Game Show: Who wears their celebdom best?

Rashami Desai, 36, Actor

For Rashami, there are phases when she earns a lot and not at all

How do you use your celebrity tag to help others?

I support the education of underprivileged girls. I took care of girls from my village who are now paying it forward.

What are your dos and don’ts for endorsements?

I ensure I’m not spreading false information. You need to plan your finances well. Of my income, 60 per cent is mine and 40 per cent goes to my team.

Your trick to grow followers?

My aims are not social media-driven.

What income can you expect from endorsements?

Sometimes I earn a lot. Then there are months of zero income.

Do you have plans for life after the limelight?

Maybe farming! I love it.

Do you see yourself doing endorsements then?

Depends on my comfort level then.

Ranveer Brar, 44, Chef

Ranveer understands what his followers identify with

How do you use your celebrity tag to help others?

I propagate good causes which are mostly to do with food.

What are your dos and don’ts for endorsements?

I do not endorse fast food or soft drinks.

Your trick to grow followers?

Understanding what my audience identifies me with.

What income can you expect from endorsements?

A lot of peanuts and a few almonds!

Do you have plans for life after the limelight?

I might open a 30-seater eatery serving close-to-heart food that can start conversations.

Do you see yourself doing endorsements then?

Yes, with artisanal, organic, and sustainable food brands.

Neha Bhasin, 39, Singer

Neha puts up Music Reels and sexy pictures to grow followers

How do you use your celebrity tag to help others?

I support cancer associations, raise awareness about gender equality and body shaming, and won singers’ rights case.

What are your dos and don’ts for endorsements?

I only do things I believe in.

A trick to grow followers?

Music Reels or sexy pictures!

What income can you expect from endorsements?

Can’t comment.

Do you have plans for life after the limelight?

I could be a life motivator, or own my own label, or promote other artists.

Do you see yourself doing endorsements then?

Yes—but stuff for older people.

And the winner is…Ranveer Brar

“Lend your celeb status to social causes”

“Ranveer seems to have a realistic picture of his celeb status and knows what he wants to endorse. I like that he wants to do something close to his heart later on,” says Ruchika Mehta, editor at Hello! Magazine.

“In most cases, celeb status is used for commercial benefits like endorsements. But in the way that Amitabh Bachchan lends his celeb status to social causes, being conscious of giving back is one of the most important things celebrities should imbibe,” she adds. “This way, when you fade away, you do it knowing that you did something that made a difference. For example, Akshay Kumar will be remembered for promoting menstrual hygiene, not a soft drink.”

From HT Brunch, July 30, 2022

