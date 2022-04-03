In Bed With Aparshakti Khurana: “I’m always in bed with butter chicken!”

Actor Aparshakti Khurana is back in Mumbai after shooting in Bhopal, Agra, and Delhi for Atul Sabharwal’s spy-thriller drama. But one thing that’s changed for him since last year is his urge to rush home as soon as work is over. The reason—his then newly-born daughter Arzoie, whose cot is right next to Aparshakti’s bed.

“Earlier, I’d chill for a bit with my wife after work and literally get home and hit the bed. But now, for the first time in my life, I try to reach home as soon as I can to be with my daughter. She’s learnt a new thing these days. When she smiles, after a couple of seconds she sticks her cute little tongue out!” he shares with excitement.

After asking for the brief for this column the actor says: “I’m always in bed with butter chicken. Food is my life, I’m always thinking what to eat so, I have pizza, dal makhani, everything in bed!”

What’s the most fashionable thing you’ve ever worn to bed?

A cap!

And why did you wear it to bed?

When I was in high school, I got my hair cut very short and my father was totally against it. So, I was roaming around the house and had dinner with the cap on. Then, I thought that in case he comes to my room to check if us kids are sleeping or not, I must have it on and so, slept with the cap on!

So, whose sleepwear closet would you wish to raid?

Diljit Dosanjh’s.

Cool! Why so?

It’s not about what he wears to sleep and I wouldn’t know what he actually does but, in general, his closet is worth a raid. Also, I’ve seen him meditating in really cool gowns in a couple of his Insta posts and I’m assuming he’d be wearing them to sleep.

Describe your bed.

It’s always totally done up and never shabby except during 30 minutes when I’m getting ready—there’s a mountain of clothes, but I clear it all up before leaving the house. I don’t remember having a fight about “yeh geela towel bed pe kyun hai (why is this wet towel on the bed)”.

One relationship rule you always follow?

To always have separate washrooms. It’s quicker to get ready.

Do you follow a sleep hygiene?

Because of the erratic work timings, of late, I’ve started keeping my phone on silent mode. Rather than having it by the pillow, I now keept it aside at least an hour before bed.

A Health Shot for our readers?

To have one litre water before starting the day.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#PowerUnlimited.

Bedside stories

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

I don’t remember a time I haven’t gone straight into the washroom and brushed my teeth.

And immediately after that?

I need my cup of chai!

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

Left.

What do you wear to bed?

Boxers and tees in summer and pyjamas in winters. However, I soon want to switch to old-school plain, white kurta-pyjamas.

One thing that is always on your bedside table?

A water bottle.

This or that?

Lungi or boxers?

Boxers.

Fluffy bed or coir mattress?

Coir mattress.

Bed tea or breakfast in bed?

Both.

Five songs you listen to in bed?

Bas Tere Karke by Wazir Patar,

Dobara by Shashwat Sachdev,

Chaand Baaliyan by Aditya A,

Kinna Chir (Siddharth Musicwaala version),

Toosie Slide by Drake.

From HT Brunch, April 3, 2022

