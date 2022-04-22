In Bed With Arjan Bajwa: “My mental health mantra: sleep over it!”

Arjan Bajwa insists he has too many facets to his personality to be easily pigeonholed. As an actor, he has featured in many a Bollywood hit like Guru, Fashion, and Kabir Singh, and considers his ability to carve out a career in movies a “big task, because I do not come from a film background.”

Taking part in dramatics in both school and college were influential in helping Arjan—who also happens to be a Black Belt in Taekwondo—hone his love for acting. The son of one of Delhi’s former mayors, he then left his big Punjabi joint family to try his luck in Mumbai.

Although he is a white-shirt-and-blue-jeans kind of guy, Arjan has a keen appreciation for the finer things in life. He loves watches and sunglasses because, “What else is the replacement for jewellery for a guy anyway?” and he hoards shoes and perfumes, revealing, “I study perfumes and have a huge collection of fragrances!”

List three things that nobody knows about you.

1. I play the tabla.

2. I have a degree in architecture.

3. I pilot planes as a hobby because I’m very passionate about aviation.

Do you make time for a boys’ night out?

Yes. A boys’ night out happens regularly with my core group of friends, either at an outdoor spot or at any of our houses.

Would you go out for a date with a person you met on social media?

Yes, why not? If the conversation with the person has intrigued me enough to want to know them better.

One relationship rule you follow.

Don’t waste your time on fights or trivial issues... there are much more exciting things to spend time on.

What do you read or watch in bed?

I don’t read books in bed but I do watch something quirky to take my mind off a stressful day, or I catch a documentary on aviation or automobile engineering.

Your first thought when you wake up?

To get into game on mode—upbeat music and coffee to kick-start my day.

Your health philosophy?

Right diet and rigorous workouts.

Your music of choice?

Vocal trance.

One thing you do for your mental health.

I speak to the people I’m close to and vent whatever is bothering me. Then I sleep over it.

Bedside stories

Are you a sound sleeper?

Neither do I fall asleep easily nor am I a sound sleeper—a knock wakes me up. I am quite an insomniac.

How many pillows do you stash below your head?

I sleep with three pillows… two under my head and one between my legs.

Your midnight munch?

If it’s anything at all, it’s muesli, because it puts me to sleep.

Do you switch on a nightlight?

I sleep with the lights off because the view of the skyline from my bedroom is beautiful.

What’s your favourite breakfast in bed?

Sambar-dosa, pav-bhaji or parathas with safed makhan (white butter)

This or that?

Beer or whisky?

I like beer more... especially craft beer.

Love marriage or arranged marriage?

Anything will do if I’m excited about the girl I’m with.

Candour or diplomacy?

Candour. I call a spade a spade and just cannot be diplomatic to make people happy.

From HT Brunch, April 23, 2022

