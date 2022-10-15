In Bed With Darshan Kumar: “Music is magical. Listening to a good song can flip my mood within a second!”

“I’’m living my dream,” asserts Darshan Kumar, who always wanted to be an actor when he was a kid growing up in Delhi. Fortunately for him, his family always supported him. “Without their support, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve anything,” Darshan says emotionally. The close relationship he shares with his family motivated him to move to Mumbai.

Darshan made his cinematic debut playing Priyanka Chopra’s supportive husband in the film, Mary Kom, followed quickly by NH 10, where he plays the main antagonist, even winning awards for it. When his subsequent films were less successful, Darshan shifted his attention to web shows like Family Man and Ashram till the climactic monologue in The Kashmir Files swivelled the spotlight back on him. “My 13-page monologue was crucial to the script. I really wanted to give it in one take and I’m happy that I did.”

What are three characteristics that define your personality best?

1. Emotional.

2. Hardworking.

3. Caring.

Your guilty pleasure?

I love eating kulfi or ice cream. And, at times, I can’t resist binge eating it, only to regret it later.

Your midnight munch?

Dry fruits.

One relationship rule you follow, which works for you?

Be honest and always respect each other.

A health shot you swear by?

Protein shakes.

One thing you do for your mental health?

Meditate and exercise.

What do you do for a boys’ night?

I prefer going to a theatre and watching a film than going to pubs. So, I only step out for a boys’ night once in a blue moon. And anyway, I’m not a night person.

Which is your favourite season?

Winter, since I am a Delhi guy. The mist, the layered clothing, hot cups of chai. It’s romantic!

Who are your favourite actors?

Amitabh Bachchan and Naseeruddin Shah; and Al Pacino and Johnny Depp.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Focussed.

{ Bedside stories }

What do you do when you are restless and not getting sleep?

I watch a good film or a web series. And music is magical; listening to a good song can flip my mood within a second.

Do you like to share your bed or do you prefer having it all to yourself?

I love sleeping alone. I sleep in the centre of the bed. I need the full bed to sleep like a baby.

Are you disciplined about your sleep?

Yes! I need seven-eight hours of sleep to function.

What do you wear to bed?

Shorts and vests.

{ This or that? }

Nostalgia or living in the moment?

I live in the moment.

Lassi or beer?

Lassi.

Slim-fit shirts or oversized shirts?

Slim fit shirts. They make me feel more confident and active.

Flowers or perfumes?

Flowers.

From HT Brunch, October 15, 2022

