In Bed With Maniesh Paul: “I dream of flying without wings”

Maniesh Paul was born in Mumbai, but grew up in Delhi, finishing his education from the Apeejay School and then, College of Vocational Studies, Delhi University. He came from a family of financial experts who had little to do with films, but Maniesh was a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan. One of his favourite jokes is, “Hum do, humare do, teesra ho toh Mumbai bhej do.” (since he’s the third child.) Maniesh started his career as an RJ, is popular as an anchor on TV, and is a self-confessed sneakerhead. In Delhi to celebrate the new season of Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer, Maniesh tells us that he recently started his own podcast, presenting heartfelt stories of people from different walks of life.

Three things that no one knows about you:

1. I’m scared of watching horror movies.

2. I love ironing clothes.

3. When I’m not shooting, I sleep at 9.30pm.

What are you currently watching ?

The Squid Game.

One relationship rule you always follow?

To never take your partner for granted.

What are you currently reading?

I love thrillers and biographies. I’m reading Mary Higgins Clark’s All Around The Town.

A character you wish you had played?

Amitabh Bachchan’s character from Deewar.

On a cheat day, what do you gorge on?

Parathas! The Punjabi munda in me always goes for them.

One health shot you swear by?

One glass of vegetable juice everyday. It takes care of a lot of things.

A dream that you would often see…

That I’m flying without wings (“hope that’s me flying and not falling”)!

What kind of shows you enjoy watching?

I love thrillers.

Describe yourself in a hashtag

I like to believe I’m #EntertainmentExplorer. I like the tag given by my fans too, #SultanOfStage

Bedside stories

What is on your bedside?

A bottle of water and a book.

Your favourite breakfast in bed would be ?

A well-cooked omelette with a glass of freshly-squeezed orange juice.

What do you wear to bed at night?

A proper, well-ironed night suit.

The first thing you do when you wake up?

Have tea and read the newspaper.

Which side of the bed do you prefer?

The one closest to the door!

This or that?

Rom-coms or action films?

Action films.

Series or films?

Films.

Mountains or beaches?

Mountains.

Paragliding or bungee jumping?

Bungee jumping.

Acting or anchoring?

Acting.

From HT Brunch, October 17, 2021

