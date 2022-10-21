In Bed With Vihaan Samat: “Communication can fix most things. For the rest, there’s hugs.”

H is first film was with Michael Keaton called Worth, reveals Vihaan Samat, who studied acting in New York for four years, before getting picked as one of the 12 finalists for an ABC Talent Showcase. This fuelled his confidence for a career in acting, and he moved back to Mumbai.

He initially faced cautious scepticism from his parents. But they grew supportive once they realised he was going to follow his passion. His grandparents helped, says the Kolkata-born, Mumbai-raised actor.

He quickly landed a role in the web series Mismatched, and then, the lead in another show, Eternally Confused And Eager For Love, co-produced by Zoya Akhtar. “I dream about working in her films. So, it felt surreal when she fist bumped me after my first take,” he smiles.

In his free time, Vihaan is travelling, or in the gym, or in front of a screen. “I’d love a house near the beach so I can swim or play beach volleyball all day,” Vihaan signs off.

List three things nobody knows about you?

1. I used to work as an extra/background artist, and as a study coach, to earn money and for experience, when I was in college in the USA.

2. I love cleaning, I find it therapeutic.

3. I paint really well.

Your midnight munch?

Popcorn, banana chips, almonds and mint chocolate.

Who do you like spending your time with?

My nani.

One relationship rule you follow?

Communication can fix most things. For the rest, there’s hugs.

What is the most extreme thing you have done for love?

I made a painting of her. It worked.

A video game you love?

World of Warcraft. I’ve been addicted since I was a teen. Video games came in at a time when I wanted to escape and find something therapeutic that transported me to a world where I could do anything.

A podcast you are listening to?

Sapiens.

Your most memorable celebrity encounter?

When I was in class 9, I went to a DVD store and John Abraham walked in with some friends. I was very shy back then.

A fashion trend you don’t follow?

Crocs.

You get your kicks from...?

Finding a new obsession on YouTube. I’m currently obsessed with gold refining videos.

Bedside stories

Do you check your messages before brushing in the morning?

Yes! Bad habit.

Do you snore?

Sometimes. Snore strips really help.

What do you wear to bed?

Usually just a pair of shorts. I want to feel unrestricted by clothing when I sleep!

The last person you text before going to bed?

My girlfriend.

This or that?

Screaming matches or silent sulking?

Silent sulking. It’s less stressful!

Chocolate ice cream or malai kulfi?

Malai kulfi all the way. It just hits different.

Renting a home or paying EMIs to buy one?

The latter. I’d like to feel like I’m building something that’s mine.

From HT Brunch, October 22, 2022

