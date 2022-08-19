In Bed With Vyoma Nandi: “Dating advice that never works? ‘Just go with the flow’”

Playing Rajjo in her Bollywood debut Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was not the first time Vyoma Nandi faced the camera. She has been working in ads since she was just a toddler. “I’ve always felt comfortable facing the camera. Acting is my biggest passion. It made me leave my home in Canada and move to India,” she reveals.

At the age of four she told her parents she wanted to become an air hostess, then changed it to a paediatrician, then a biologist and finally, took up psychology to become a psychologist.

Today, after creating a name for herself in Gujarati cinema, she is all set to make a mark in Bollywood, and more than her pretty face, she is banking on her acting prowess.

Tell us three things no one knows about you.

1. I love street food, especially sev puri and pav bhaji.

2. I learned classical music from my father.

3. I can’t watch horror movies in theatres.

Favourite inspiring quote from a movie?

“Just keep swimming” from (Finding Nemo).

What’s the oddest place you have slept in?

In a temple, during a puja when I suddenly got high fever.

What’s the most fashionable thing you’ve worn to bed?

A satin night dress! I saw Jennifer Aniston wearing something similar and I was like, “OMG! I need that!”.

Whose sleepwear closet would you raid?

Samantha Prabhu and Shay Mitchell! I love cute coord’s and comfy materials.

One relationship rule you always follow?

Being truthful.

If you were on Tinder, your bio would read?

Swipe right for 10 years of good luck!

And, what would make you swipe right?

Natural pictures, glowing smile, and a witty bio.

A dating advice that never works for you?

“Just go with the flow”.

If you are home alone, what you are most likely to be caught doing?

Cleaning and organising! It gives me immense peace and feels therapeutic.

A bad habit of yours that you want to stop?

Using my phone too much before sleeping.

Your beauty regime before hitting the sack?

A really good face and eye cream.

Favourite memory of a sleepover?

I had a bunch of cousins over at my house and turned out to be an impromptu sleepover. So, everyone including my male cousins wore my girly pyjamas to bed.

Bedside stories

A book you curl up in bed with?

Facebook!

What is your perfect idea of breakfast in bed?

Pancakes with maple syrup and iced coffee or adrak pudina chai with khaari biscuit. #Yum

What do you usually wear to bed?

Shorts and a baggy T-shirt is what peaceful sleep looks like!

Favourite bed buddy?

Lots of pillows!

Your favourite midnight snack?

Instant noodles.

One thing that’s always there on your bedside table?

A notepad, a pen and my glasses.

This or That?

Money or fame?

Fame, because if handled well, then money will follow.

Web series or movies?

Movies are my first love.

Dance or yoga?

Yoga!

Ghar ka khaana or fine dining?

Ghar ka khaana trumps everything.

Reels or stories?

Stories! Short and sweet.

From HT Brunch, August 20, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON