Rich, dark, spreading fast: How did Indian chocolate get so cool?

Take a slow stroll past the chocolate aisle of a gourmet store or supermarket today and watch the revolution unfold, step by step. Racks that were once stocked with brands imported from the UK, US, Australia, Japan and Europe, now proudly hold chocolate that’s grown, processed and made in India. India’s craft-chocolate industry has some 50 brands, which largely produce small-batch bars using Indian beans. (Adobe Stock)

Manam Chocolate infuse their bars with jackfruit and local mangoes. (Manam chocolate)

Mysuru-based Naviluna (formerly Earth Loaf) has been around since 2012 and makes a chocolate with caramelised mosambi (sweet lime) and carraway. Soklet, established in 2015 in Coimbatore, has one with 72% dark chocolate, hibiscus and pumpkin seeds. Manam Chocolate, which launched in Hyderabad last month, infuses some bars with jackfruit and local pedda rasalu mangoes. An India raised on milky, sugary Dairy Milk, is slowly getting excited about dark chocolate with sourdough, jamun, jaggery, balkan rose, beetroot halwa, Sula wine, ghee, banana, even paan. Kerala-based Paul And Mike have won awards for the Sichuan Pepper and Orange Peel Vegan Chocolate. (Vivek R Nair / HT Archive)

Bean there, done that Delhi-based Darkins is experimenting with new cacao growing regions, including Assam. (Raj K Raj / HT Archive)

For Indian bean-to-bar chocolate makers, as with artisanal brands in Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan, the struggle to be recognised is unique and specific. Fine, high-quality chocolate has long been marketed by countries such as Switzerland and Belgium, as a function of tempering, or slow melting the mix at precise temperatures. Brands sourced their beans in bulk from Africa and Latin America, positioning it as secondary to the process. In India, cacao beans have been growing since 1960, cultivated mostly for mass-market brands. (Manam/ HT Archive)

Drying and roasting affects the flavours too, which is why craft-chocolate companies take pride in their bean-to-bar products. Manam Chocolate has its own cacao fermentery in Tadikalapudi, Andhra Pradesh so the beans from 100 partner farmers in the West Godavari District can be processed without flavour-compromising delays. Founder Chaitanya Muppala has been working with growers to grow good beans from the get go. “The aim is to find one Indian varietal which can be then propagated through grafting and be called our own”, he says. Good chocolate, like a good wine, draws on beans from a single farm, so the flavours are pronounced. (Raj K Raj/HT Archive)

An Indian touch Soklet’s brand name echoes how chocolate is pronounced in Tamil Nadu; Manam means we/us in Telugu; most craft brands play up India in their packaging.

Biting truth

