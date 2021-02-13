Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Jeremy Jauncey: A trip down memory lane & how to travel safe
brunch

Jeremy Jauncey: A trip down memory lane & how to travel safe

What makes a trip memorable? A carefree road trip, opines Jeremy, while also giving simple hacks for international travel
By Jeremy Jauncey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Jeremy Jauncey gets nostalgic about a memorable trip

Safe travels

I’m always paranoid about losing my passport and money when I travel. What’s the best way to keep these safe / get over my fear?

—Tanya T, Via email

I know what you mean, I have the same with my passport. We’re a few years off having biometric scanners that will do away with passports (they are coming though), so for now my passport is always with me and I know where the British Embassy is of any place I’m headed to. I rarely carry cash these days – either loading a local currency debit card or using mobile.

The memory card

Tell us about the most memorable road trip you’ve ever taken.

—Ravish Sarna, Dubai

18 years old, in a 1984 (the year I was born!) beat up Honda Civic with very dodgy brakes and no indicator lights... I was travelling around New Zealand with some mates, playing rugby and living in hostels. No worries, no commitments and easily the best road trip I’ve ever done. I’m pretty sure that’s when I fell in love with travel.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, February 14, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP