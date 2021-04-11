Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Jeremy Jauncey: Surprise trips for all & an adventurous honeymoon
brunch

Jeremy Jauncey: Surprise trips for all & an adventurous honeymoon

There are different places one would love to explore with each of your loved ones, and we get out expert to list his. Plus, the ideal post-marriage adventure trip
By Jeremy Jauncey
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 07:34 AM IST
Jeremy says that Northern Lights is the best place to go with your bae

Fancy that!

If you were to plan a surprise trip for each of the following, where would you take or send them?

–Dhruti Bhatt, Via email

- Your mom: My mum is so relaxed… anywhere with my brother and I, and she’d be happy!

- Your girlfiend: Pia is desperate to see the Northern Lights, so Lapland is on the list!

- Your brother: That’s a hard one, he travels as much as me! He’s been pretty much everywhere but I know we both love Cape Town.

- Your best buddy: My closest mates are into health & outdoors, so Iceland or maybe, Patagonia in Argentina.

- Your best-performing employee: Most of the members of our team are city-based, so a desert island break, Philippines or Costa Rica would be great!

Wonderland adventures

Indian families traditionally send newlyweds on a honeymoon to make babies. (I’m not kidding… I was conceived on a second honeymoon!) But my fiancé and me want to go on an adventure-filled trip post marriage. What do you recommend?

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Body beautiful

Campus life by Zuni Chopra: My own damn worms

Music: The desi street singer of Oz

Memes: Troll or droll?

–Dharini Vaidya, Via email

Hahahah! That sounds very sensible! The adventure bit I mean :). I’m sure you will have plenty of time once you’ve explored the world together.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, April 11, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP